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HomeEducationTwo NEET Aspirants Die By Suicide After Separate Falls From Buildings Two Days Before Re-Exam

Two NEET Aspirants Die By Suicide After Separate Falls From Buildings Two Days Before Re-Exam

Two NEET aspirants died ahead of the re-exam, renewing concerns about exam-related stress and the emotional burden on students.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two NEET aspirants died just before re-examination.
  • UP aspirant Jatin Kumar died; police examining video message.
  • MP aspirant Avantika Maurya died; police investigating circumstances.
  • Deaths highlight intense pressure on competitive exam students.

Two NEET aspirants died within hours of each other on June 19, just two days before the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, bringing renewed attention to the intense pressure faced by students preparing for the country's biggest medical entrance test. The incidents, reported from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, occurred just a day before candidates were scheduled to appear for the re-examination. Police have launched investigations in both cases while grieving families struggle to come to terms with the loss.

Uttar Pradesh Aspirant's Death Under Investigation

In Vijaynagar, authorities confirmed the death of 22-year-old Jatin Kumar ahead of the NEET examination. Police said they received information about the incident on the morning of June 19 and immediately initiated legal and procedural formalities.

Investigators have recovered a video message reportedly recorded by the student before his death. The contents of the recording are being examined as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Assistant Police Commissioner Kotwali Nagar, Upasana Pandey, said officials responded promptly after receiving information and that the investigation is continuing. Police have stated that the situation remains peaceful and that all aspects of the case are being reviewed.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Slams NTA Over Abu Dhabi NEET Centre Mix-Up, Says ‘Stop Gambling With Children’s Future’

Madhya Pradesh Student Dies Amid Years Of Exam Preparation

In a separate case, 22-year-old Avantika Maurya from Dhar district died after sustaining serious injuries following an incident at a residential building in Indore.

Avantika had spent the last three years preparing for NEET while simultaneously pursuing a pharmacy course. According to officials, she had been staying with her elder sister during her exam preparation and remained committed to her goal of becoming a doctor.

After the incident, she was taken to a hospital for treatment but later succumbed to her injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case and have not ruled out any possibilities.

ALSO READ: NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: CCTV, Mock Drill Across Country; NTA Tightens Security For 22.79 Lakh Candidates

Family Highlights Growing Stress Around Competitive Exams

The tragedy has resonated strongly because it comes against the backdrop of continuing controversies surrounding NEET, including allegations of irregularities, paper leaks and the need for a re-examination.

Avantika's father, Dr. Banshilal Maurya, expressed grief over the loss while also drawing attention to the pressure faced by students preparing for highly competitive examinations. He acknowledged efforts made by authorities but noted that uncertainty and repeated controversies can add to the emotional burden experienced by aspirants.

He also urged students and parents not to lose hope, emphasizing that examinations represent only one stage in life and that opportunities continue to exist beyond a single test.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the NEET aspirant who died in Uttar Pradesh?

Jatin Kumar, 22, died in Vijaynagar, Uttar Pradesh, on June 19. Police are investigating the incident and have recovered a video message as part of their inquiry.

What happened to the student in Madhya Pradesh?

Avantika Maurya, 22, from Dhar district, died in Indore after sustaining serious injuries. She had been preparing for NEET for three years while also pursuing a pharmacy course.

Are police investigating these incidents?

Yes, police have launched investigations in both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding both deaths.

What concerns did Avantika's father express regarding competitive exams?

Avantika's father highlighted the pressure faced by students in competitive exams and how controversies add to their emotional burden. He urged students and parents not to lose hope.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET UG 2026 NEET Retest NEET Exam Stress
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