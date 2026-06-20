Two NEET Aspirants Die By Suicide After Separate Falls From Buildings Two Days Before Re-Exam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two NEET aspirants died just before re-examination.

UP aspirant Jatin Kumar died; police examining video message.

MP aspirant Avantika Maurya died; police investigating circumstances.

Deaths highlight intense pressure on competitive exam students.

Two NEET aspirants died within hours of each other on June 19, just two days before the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, bringing renewed attention to the intense pressure faced by students preparing for the country's biggest medical entrance test. The incidents, reported from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, occurred just a day before candidates were scheduled to appear for the re-examination. Police have launched investigations in both cases while grieving families struggle to come to terms with the loss.

Uttar Pradesh Aspirant's Death Under Investigation

In Vijaynagar, authorities confirmed the death of 22-year-old Jatin Kumar ahead of the NEET examination. Police said they received information about the incident on the morning of June 19 and immediately initiated legal and procedural formalities.

Investigators have recovered a video message reportedly recorded by the student before his death. The contents of the recording are being examined as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Assistant Police Commissioner Kotwali Nagar, Upasana Pandey, said officials responded promptly after receiving information and that the investigation is continuing. Police have stated that the situation remains peaceful and that all aspects of the case are being reviewed.

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Madhya Pradesh Student Dies Amid Years Of Exam Preparation

In a separate case, 22-year-old Avantika Maurya from Dhar district died after sustaining serious injuries following an incident at a residential building in Indore.

Avantika had spent the last three years preparing for NEET while simultaneously pursuing a pharmacy course. According to officials, she had been staying with her elder sister during her exam preparation and remained committed to her goal of becoming a doctor.

After the incident, she was taken to a hospital for treatment but later succumbed to her injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case and have not ruled out any possibilities.

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Family Highlights Growing Stress Around Competitive Exams

The tragedy has resonated strongly because it comes against the backdrop of continuing controversies surrounding NEET, including allegations of irregularities, paper leaks and the need for a re-examination.

Avantika's father, Dr. Banshilal Maurya, expressed grief over the loss while also drawing attention to the pressure faced by students preparing for highly competitive examinations. He acknowledged efforts made by authorities but noted that uncertainty and repeated controversies can add to the emotional burden experienced by aspirants.

He also urged students and parents not to lose hope, emphasizing that examinations represent only one stage in life and that opportunities continue to exist beyond a single test.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)

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