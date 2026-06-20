A NEET-UG aspirant from Nagpur was mistakenly assigned an examination centre in Abu Dhabi for his re-examination. This happened despite his preference for centres within Maharashtra during the application process.
Rahul Gandhi Slams NTA Over Abu Dhabi NEET Centre Mix-Up, Says ‘Stop Gambling With Children’s Future’
Rahul Gandhi attacks the NTA after a Nagpur NEET aspirant was allotted an exam centre in Abu Dhabi, calling the system irresponsible.
- Nagpur NEET student mistakenly assigned Abu Dhabi test centre.
- Rahul Gandhi criticized NTA for causing student stress and errors.
- NTA acknowledged error, promising student a Nagpur examination centre.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) after a NEET-UG aspirant from Nagpur was mistakenly assigned an examination centre in Abu Dhabi for the re-examination. Using the incident to question the functioning of the country's examination system, Gandhi accused authorities of subjecting students and their families to unnecessary stress and uncertainty.
The controversy emerged after Abdullah, a student from Nagpur, discovered that his revised admit card listed a test centre in the United Arab Emirates despite his preference for examination centres within Maharashtra.
Rahul Gandhi Questions NTA’s Functioning
Reacting to the episode, Rahul Gandhi said the incident reflected deeper problems within the country's education and examination framework. He said, "A child from Nagpur had been preparing for the NEET re-exam for a month. Just one day before yesterday's exam, he downloaded his admit card. His center turned out to be—Abu Dhabi. No passport, no money in the family to send him abroad, and no time left now. He cried all night and is refusing to take the exam—what kind of stress is this, can you even imagine?"
नागपुर का एक बच्चा एक महीने से NEET re-exam की तैयारी कर रहा था।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2026
कल परीक्षा से ठीक एक दिन पहले उसने admit card डाउनलोड किया। उसका सेंटर निकला - अबू धाबी।
न पासपोर्ट, न परिवार के पास विदेश भेजने के पैसे, न अब कोई वक़्त बचा है। वो रातभर रोता रहा, और परीक्षा देने से ही मना कर रहा… https://t.co/TJOHUBnFDB
The Leader of the Opposition further questioned how such an error could occur in a national-level examination. "How did this even happen? Yesterday, no student should have had any complaint about not being able to reach their center. The NTA is actually just testing the patience of the country's children and their parents. A system that can't provide a center in a child's own city but can send them abroad instead—it has no right to conduct exams. I said the same thing in Kota—this is no longer an education system. This is nothing but extortion of an entire generation's money, time, and mental peace," he said.
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Student Left Distressed After Discovering Centre Allocation Error
The issue came to light when Abdullah checked his admit card ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination. Instead of being allotted a centre in Maharashtra, he found that he had been assigned a venue in Abu Dhabi. The allocation was particularly puzzling because the student had selected Nagpur, Wardha and Bhandara as his preferred examination cities during the application process.
The mistake created significant anxiety for the candidate and his family. Since Abdullah does not possess a passport, travelling abroad to take the examination was not a feasible option.
The case quickly gained attention on social media, where many users criticized the examination body's handling of the process and raised concerns about administrative lapses.
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Congress Leader Demands Accountability
Rahul Gandhi used the incident to reiterate his criticism of the examination system, arguing that students deserve better safeguards and greater accountability from authorities. "Stop gambling with our children's future," he said.
"They deserve a sensitive, responsible, and accountable education system and exam authority. We will ensure they get it," he added.
NTA Assures Corrective Action
Following public outrage over the issue, the National Testing Agency acknowledged the complaint and said steps were being taken to resolve it.
According to the agency, the matter is under review and necessary verification is being carried out. Officials assured that Abdullah would be allotted an examination centre in Nagpur within a few hours.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the issue regarding a NEET-UG re-exam aspirant from Nagpur?
How did Rahul Gandhi react to the incorrect centre allocation?
Rahul Gandhi criticized the Centre and the NTA, calling the incident a reflection of deeper problems within the examination system. He highlighted the stress caused to students and their families due to such errors.
What steps did the National Testing Agency (NTA) take to address the issue?
The NTA acknowledged the complaint and stated that steps were being taken to resolve it. Officials assured that the affected student would be allotted an examination centre in Nagpur.