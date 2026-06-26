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English NewsEducationNEET Re-Exam Result 2026 This Weekend? Check NTA's Expected Result Date And Latest Updates

NEET Re-Exam Result 2026 This Weekend? Check NTA's Expected Result Date And Latest Updates

NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026 is expected in the second week of July. Check the expected result date, scorecard steps and latest NTA updates.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 04:01 PM (IST)

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination result is expected to be declared in the second week of July 2026. The nationwide re-test was successfully conducted on June 21, 2026. NTA will release scorecards, final answer keys, and All India Ranks on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Official Website shortly after evaluating answer key challenges. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check the result on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.  

Candidates will need to log in using their Application Number and Password to access and download the answer key from the official website. 

With the re-examination now concluded, students are eagerly awaiting the NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026, along with updates on the answer key, scorecard release, and result declaration. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the re-exam under enhanced security measures at 5,440 examination centres across the country. 

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How To Download The NEET UG 2026 Scorecard 

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'NEET UG 2026 Result' or 'Scorecard' link. 

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Password in the required fields. 

Step 4: Click on Submit to log in. 

Step 5: Your NEET UG 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the scorecard and save a copy to your device. 

Step 7: It is advisable to take a printout of the scorecard, as it will be required during the counselling and admission process. 

Why Is The NEET UG Result 2026 Taking Time? 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) follows a structured process before announcing the NEET UG Result 2026 to ensure that the results are accurate and fair. First, the provisional answer key is released, followed by the candidates' OMR response sheets. Students are then given an opportunity to raise objections if they find any discrepancies.  

These challenges are carefully reviewed by subject experts before the final answer key is published. Only after this entire process is completed does the NTA prepare and release the NEET UG 2026 scorecards and results. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NTA NEET UG 2026 NEET UG Re Exam NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026
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