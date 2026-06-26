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English NewsEducationSchool Dropouts To IPL Superstars: Indian Cricketers Who Left School To Pursue Cricket

School Dropouts To IPL Superstars: Indian Cricketers Who Left School To Pursue Cricket

School Dropouts To Cricket Icons: Discover Indian cricketers who prioritised cricket over formal education and achieved remarkable success.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 12:10 PM (IST)

For many aspiring athletes, balancing education and sport can be a challenge. While countless Indian cricketers completed their studies before making it big, a few decided to leave formal education behind to devote themselves entirely to cricket.  

Their stories reflect the difficult choices they made at a young age in pursuit of excellence. With years of hard work, discipline, and perseverance, these players went on to represent India and establish themselves among the country's biggest cricketing stars. 

Indian Cricketers Who Left School To Focus On Cricket 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – The young cricketer is reportedly continuing his education through online schooling while focusing on his cricket career. He has not dropped out of school but has opted for a flexible mode of learning to balance academics and professional cricket. (Source: Media reports.) 

Hardik Pandya – Dropped out after Class 9 because of financial difficulties and concentrated on cricket full-time. (Source: Media reports.) 

Shubman Gill – Discontinued his studies after Class 10 to focus on professional cricket and age-group tournaments. (Source: Times of India.) 

Jasprit Bumrah – Completed higher secondary education but did not pursue college, instead prioritising his cricket career. (Source: Media reports.) 

Sachin Tendulkar – Left school at the age of 16 after earning a place in the Indian national team, deciding to dedicate himself completely to cricket. (Source: Biographical accounts and media reports.) 

Ishant Sharma – Finished school-level education before committing entirely to cricket after making his way into the Indian team at a young age. (Source: Media reports.) 

Shikhar Dhawan – Several media reports suggest he did not continue with higher education as he chose to focus on cricket from an early stage. (Source: Media reports.) 

A Difficult Choice That Shaped Their Careers 

Walking away from formal education was not an easy decision for these cricketers. Each of them recognised their potential early and invested their time in rigorous training, domestic competitions, and constant improvement. Their journeys demonstrate that success in professional sport often demands immense commitment, discipline, and sacrifice from a young age. 

Inspiring Millions Through Dedication 

Today, these players are celebrated not only for their achievements on the cricket field but also for the determination they showed while pursuing their ambitions. Their stories continue to motivate young athletes across the country to work relentlessly towards their goals while also highlighting the importance of making informed career decisions based on individual circumstances. 

(Disclaimer: The educational details in this article are based on publicly available interviews, media reports, and biographical sources. ABP Live English has not independently verified this information and is not responsible for any discrepancies or variations across sources.)

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Published at : 26 Jun 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar IPL News Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sports Inspiration
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