In a significant relief for many CBSE students and their families, those currently studying in Classes 7, 8 and 9 who have chosen two foreign languages under the existing three-language framework will be allowed to continue with the same subject combination until Class 10, according to sources in the Ministry of Education.

The clarification follows concerns raised over a CBSE circular issued in May, which stated that students entering Class 9 from July 1 would be required to study three languages, including at least two Indian languages, in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The circular sparked objections from parents and students, with several petitions subsequently being filed before the Supreme Court.

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Clarification Applies To Current Class 7, 8 And 9 Students

According to Ministry of Education sources, the revised clarification makes it clear that the requirement to study at least two Indian languages will apply prospectively from Class 6 and will not affect students who are already studying in Classes 7, 8 and 9.

"The requirement of studying at least two Indian languages as part of the three-language policy will be implemented prospectively from Class VI and will not apply retrospectively to students already studying in Classes VII, VIII and IX," the sources said.

This means students who had already opted for two foreign languages under the previous framework will not be required to alter their subject combination before completing Class 10.

Government Says It Is A Clarification, Not A Policy Rollback

The Centre maintained that the latest announcement should not be viewed as a reversal of the language policy.

"It is not backtracking. This provision was already there; it just wasn't explicit enough. There wasn't sufficient clarity, and this is simply meant to provide that clarity," a senior Ministry of Education source said.

Officials also explained that the issue affects only a small proportion of CBSE students.

"About 98.5 per cent of CBSE students already follow the three-language formula. The issue concerns a very small group of students, largely in urban and metropolitan areas, some of whom had opted for two foreign languages. We are making an exception for these particular cases," the source said.

The source added that nearly 24 lakh students appear for the CBSE Class 10 board examinations each year, while only around 30,000 opt for foreign languages.

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Supreme Court Proceedings And Next Steps

The clarification comes shortly after the Supreme Court declined to grant interim relief on petitions challenging the implementation of the CBSE's three-language policy for students entering Class 9 from the 2026-27 academic session.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana refused to stay the policy and directed that the matter be tagged with similar petitions already pending before the court.

The Ministry of Education is expected to issue formal orders incorporating the clarification in the coming days. The latest move is likely to provide certainty for students currently following the earlier language combination while ensuring that the National Curriculum Framework is implemented prospectively for future batches.

(With Agency Inputs)

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