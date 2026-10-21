NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration Closes Today, Check Seat Allotment Schedule

NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registration and fee payment window for Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling 2026 on October 21. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical programmes must complete the process by 3 PM through the official website at mcc.nic.in.

With the choice-filling process also underway, candidates should ensure that they submit their preferred colleges and courses within the stipulated timeline. The choice-locking window will open on October 21 and remain available until the morning of October 22. MCC will process seat allotments on October 22 and 23, with the Round 1 allotment result scheduled for October 24.

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Candidates who receive seats will need to report to their allotted institutes between October 26 and November 2 to complete admission formalities. Aspirants are advised to keep track of each deadline to avoid missing any stage of the counselling process.

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check Round 1 Important Dates

Candidates can refer to the following schedule for registration, choice filling, seat allotment and reporting during Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling 2026.

Registration and fee payment: October 12 to October 21, 2026

Registration deadline: October 21, 2026, up to 3 PM

Choice filling: October 13 to October 22, 2026

Choice locking: October 21, 4 PM, to October 22, 10 AM

Seat allotment processing: October 22 to October 23, 2026

Round 1 seat allotment result: October 24, 2026

Reporting and joining: October 26 to November 2, 2026

Verification of joined candidates' data: November 3, 2026

Candidates should check the schedule carefully and complete each stage within the specified period. They should also review their college and course preferences before locking their choices.

NEET PG 2026: How To Fill And Lock Counselling Choices

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the PG Medical Counselling section.

Step 3: Log in using the required NEET PG credentials.

Step 4: Select the choice-filling option.

Step 5: Enter the preferred colleges and postgraduate medical courses.

Step 6: Arrange the choices in the required order and review the selections.

Step 7: Save the preferences and complete the choice-locking process within the deadline.

Step 8: Download or print a copy of the submitted choices for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates should ensure that their preferences are accurate before completing the locking process. They must also follow the prescribed timeline, as the choice-locking window closes at 10 AM on October 22.

NEET PG Counselling 2026: When Will Seat Allotment Results Be Announced?

According to the counselling schedule, MCC will process Round 1 seat allotments on October 22 and 23. The result is expected to be declared on October 24, 2026.

Seat allocation will depend on factors including candidates' submitted preferences, merit, applicable reservation rules and seat availability. Candidates should check the result once it is published and follow the instructions provided for the next stage.

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What Should Candidates Do After Seat Allotment?

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 must report to their respective institutes between October 26 and November 2. During this period, they will need to complete the required admission formalities and document verification.

The verification of data for candidates who have joined their allotted institutes is scheduled for November 3, 2026. Aspirants should therefore monitor the official MCC website for the allotment results and further instructions.

With registration closing today, candidates who have not completed the application and fee payment process should act before the 3 PM deadline. They should also ensure that their choice filling and locking are completed within the prescribed schedule.

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