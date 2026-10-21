UP NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Begins Today, Check Fees And Key Dates

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, will open registration for the first round of UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 today, October 21. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, Diploma and DNB programmes under the state quota can apply online through the official counseling website at upneet.gov.in.

According to the announced schedule, the registration window will open at 2 PM today and remain available until 11 AM on October 26, 2026. Candidates should complete the application process within this period and ensure that they have the required documents and payment details ready before beginning registration.

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The first round of counselling will involve several stages, including registration, merit list publication, online choice filling, seat allotment and admission. Medical aspirants should carefully follow the schedule, as missing a deadline could affect their participation in the admission process.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Candidates planning to participate in the first round should note the key dates and deadlines announced by the counselling authority.

Registration begins: October 21, 2026, at 2 PM

Registration closes: October 26, 2026, at 11 AM

Merit list declaration and choice filling: October 26, 2026

Choice-filling deadline: October 30, 2026

Seat allotment result: November 2, 2026

Allotment letter download and admission: November 3 to 7, 2026, and November 12 and 13, 2026

Candidates are advised to check the official counselling portal regularly for any changes to the announced timetable. They should also review the instructions applicable to each stage before proceeding.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: How To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the UP-NEET PG Counselling 2026 registration link on the homepage and open it.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the application form and upload the documents specified by the counselling authority.

Step 4: Pay the prescribed registration fee using the available online payment facility.

Step 5: Submit the completed application form and save a copy of the confirmation for future reference.

UP NEET PG Counselling Fee 2026: Registration And Security Deposit

Candidates participating in UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 must pay a registration fee of Rs 3,000. The registration charge is non-refundable, so applicants should read the payment instructions carefully before completing the transaction.

A separate security fee is also applicable. The amount may differ according to the seat type or college, and candidates should refer to the official fee notification to determine the applicable deposit.

The deadline for payment of the security fee is October 26, 2026, at 2 PM. Candidates should ensure that the required payment is completed within the specified period and keep the transaction receipt for reference.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Documents Required

Medical aspirants should arrange the necessary documents before starting the application process. These records may be required to establish eligibility and verify the details submitted during registration and admission.

The documents candidates should keep ready include:

NEET PG 2026 admit card

NEET PG scorecard showing the score and rank

MBBS marksheets for all academic years

Original or provisional MBBS degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

Class 10 and Class 12 certificates

Valid photo identification, such as Aadhaar, PAN, Passport or Voter ID

Uttar Pradesh domicile certificate, if required

Category certificate, if applicable

Recent passport-size photographs

Counselling fee payment receipt

Seat allotment letter, once issued

Candidates should check the official document checklist to confirm the precise requirements for their category and admission process. Uploaded documents should be clear and legible, while original certificates should be kept available for verification during admission.

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What Candidates Should Check Before Applying

With UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration beginning today, candidates should first confirm their eligibility and review the complete counselling schedule. They should also verify the registration and security fee requirements, prepare the necessary certificates, and complete the online process before the deadline.

Applicants seeking MD, MS, Diploma and DNB seats under the Uttar Pradesh state quota should monitor the official website for merit list announcements, choice-filling instructions and seat allotment updates.

Completing registration on time and keeping the required documents ready can help candidates navigate the first round of counselling without missing important procedural steps.

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