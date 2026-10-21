CBSE Board Exams 2027: LOC Submission Deadline Today, Schools Must Verify Student Details

CBSE LOC 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the List of Candidates (LOC) submission window for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations today, October 21, 2026. Affiliated schools must ensure that eligible students are registered, and their examination details are submitted correctly through the official website at cbse.gov.in.

The board opened the LOC submission process on September 24 for students appearing in the 2026–27 academic session. As per a reminder issued by CBSE on Monday, schools can submit the candidate list until October 21 without a late fee.

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The LOC contains essential information about students appearing for the board examinations. School authorities should therefore review all entries carefully before completing the submission to avoid errors that could affect subsequent examination-related procedures.

CBSE LOC 2027: Details Schools Must Verify

Before submitting the candidate list, school heads and teachers should check the accuracy of the information entered for each student. Particular attention should be given to personal details, selected subjects and the inclusion of all eligible candidates.

Schools must ensure that:

Every eligible Class 10 and Class 12 student is included in the LOC.

Student information is accurate and matches school records.

Subject selections have been entered correctly.

The required fee has been paid within the prescribed schedule.

The candidate list is submitted before the applicable deadline.

A thorough review before final submission can help schools identify missing information and prevent avoidable errors.

CBSE Asks Schools To Check Names And Spelling

School authorities must verify students’ names against the admission records maintained by their institutions. The spelling of each candidate’s name should be checked carefully, along with the names of parents and guardians.

These details should match the relevant school records because CBSE uses the submitted information for examination-related activities. Schools should correct any discrepancies before finalising the LOC rather than waiting until a later stage.

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Subject Selection Also Needs Careful Review

Along with personal information, the subjects selected by candidates require verification. Schools should confirm that the subjects recorded in the LOC accurately reflect each student's selection.

Incorrect subject entries or the omission of eligible candidates could create difficulties during subsequent examination procedures. Principals and teachers should therefore review the submitted information before completing the process.

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