UPSC NDA, NA 1 2027: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a short notification for the National Defence Academy (NDA) 1 and Naval Academy (NA) Examination 2027, bringing an important update for students aspiring to join the armed forces. The application process will commence on December 2, 2026, and eligible candidates will be able to register through the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

According to the announced schedule, the online application window will close on December 22, 2026. Candidates interested in securing admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy, as well as the Indian Naval Academy, should complete their registration within the prescribed deadline.

The UPSC NDA, NA 1 examination is scheduled to take place on April 11, 2027. The commission will publish a detailed notification alongside the application form, providing candidates with comprehensive information about the recruitment process.

Aspirants are advised to check the eligibility requirements before proceeding with registration. The detailed notification will cover important aspects such as educational qualifications, vacancies, examination fees, admit cards, and the selection process.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 2027: Important Dates

Candidates planning to appear for the examination should keep the following dates in mind:

Application process begins: December 2, 2026

Last date to submit application: December 22, 2026

UPSC NDA, NA 1 examination: April 11, 2027

The application form will be available on the UPSC's official online application portal. Candidates should avoid waiting until the final day to complete registration to prevent last-minute difficulties.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Exam 2027: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC application website, upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the registration link for the NDA and Naval Academy Examination 2027 on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the application link and enter the required personal and academic information in the form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents according to the specifications mentioned on the portal.

Step 5: Pay the applicable examination fee using an available online payment method.

Step 6: Carefully check the information entered in the application form before submitting it.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 2027: What Will The Detailed Notification Include?

The short notice provides the preliminary schedule for the examination, while the detailed notification will offer further information required by applicants.

The commission is expected to provide details about eligibility conditions, the number of vacancies, examination fees, admit card availability, and the complete examination process.

Candidates should carefully read the detailed notification before filling out the application form to ensure they meet the prescribed requirements. They should also check the document specifications and other instructions to avoid mistakes during registration.

UPSC NDA 1 2027: Which Courses Will Be Covered?

The examination will facilitate admission to the 159th National Defence Academy (NDA) course and the 121st Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The courses are scheduled to commence on January 1, 2028. Through the examination, candidates will be considered for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Naval Academy.

Aspirants seeking a career in the armed forces should regularly visit the UPSC's official website for the detailed notification and further examination-related announcements.

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