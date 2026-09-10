NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Today? Check Response Sheet, Latest Updates Here

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the provisional NEET PG 2026 answer key and candidate response sheets today. However, the authority has not issued any official confirmation regarding the release date or time.

The answer key will be important for candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance examination, as it will allow them to compare their recorded responses with the provisional answers and estimate their probable scores.

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Around 2.66 lakh candidates appeared for NEET PG 2026. The examination was scheduled for 2,65,980 candidates at 1,111 centres spread across 338 cities. Of these, 2,63,535 candidates completed the examination.

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: What Candidates Can Expect

Once the provisional answer key and response sheet are made available, candidates will be able to check the question IDs, correct answers, and responses recorded during the examination.

The response sheet can help aspirants identify the answers they marked and compare them against the provisional key. Candidates can then use the marking scheme to work out an estimated score before the declaration of the final result.

Candidates should note that the answer key is expected to be provisional at this stage. The final result will be released later as per the examination schedule.

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Open the NEET PG 2026 section.

Step 3: Click on the Application Link under the NEET PG 2026 tab.

Step 4: Select the Login option.

Step 5: Enter the required user ID and password.

Step 6: Click on the link for the answer key and provisional response sheet.

Step 7: The question IDs, correct answers, and recorded responses will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Check the details carefully and download the answer key or response sheet for reference.

NEET PG 2026 Marking Scheme

The NEET PG 2026 question paper comprised 180 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 720 marks.

The marking scheme is:

+4 marks for every correct answer.

-1 mark for every incorrect answer.

No marks for unanswered questions.

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NEET PG 2026 Result Expected By September 30

After the provisional answer key and response sheets are released, candidates can calculate their probable scores based on the recorded responses and provisional answers.

The final result will be important for candidates as it will determine the next stage of postgraduate medical admissions, including the counselling process.

As per the schedule provided, the NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be declared by September 30. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official NBEMS website for further updates regarding the answer key, response sheet and result.

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