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English NewsNewsWorldTwo Indians Charged For Selling Fake Chinese Ozempic In US, Can Be Jailed For 71 Years 

Two Indians Charged For Selling Fake Chinese Ozempic In US, Can Be Jailed For 71 Years 

The alleged operation began no later than July 2023 and continued until April 2024. During this period, Roy and Ramancha allegedly sourced counterfeit Ozempic from unauthorised suppliers in China.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 08:54 AM (IST)

Two Indian nationals have been indicted by a US federal court in Florida for their alleged involvement in an international scheme to smuggle and distribute counterfeit prescription drugs, including fake Ozempic.

A federal grand jury in the Middle District of Florida has charged Swapandip Roy and Vicky Ramancha, along with their alleged co-conspirators, with selling counterfeit Ozempic to US distributors at significantly reduced prices.

Roy was extradited from Italy to the United States and appeared before a federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday. If convicted, both men could face a maximum sentence of 71 years in prison.

Fake Ozempic Allegedly Sourced From China

According to court records, the alleged operation began no later than July 2023 and continued until April 2024. During this period, Roy and Ramancha allegedly sourced counterfeit Ozempic from unauthorised suppliers in China.

Investigators allege that the fake medication was packaged to make it appear genuine. The products reportedly carried counterfeit packaging, package inserts, pen labels and needles, allegedly designed to mislead buyers into believing they were purchasing authentic Ozempic approved by its manufacturer.

The alleged operation continued even after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized some of the counterfeit products in December 2023 and issued a public warning about them.

Multiple Charges Against Duo

Roy and Ramancha face one count of conspiracy to commit smuggling and defraud the United States, three counts of smuggling, and two counts related to selling counterfeit drugs and possessing them with the intention of selling.

“If convicted, Roy and Ramancha each face a maximum penalty of 71 years in prison,” the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department's Criminal Division said counterfeit prescription medicines pose a threat to people who rely on the safety and integrity of the pharmaceutical supply.

“These defendants allegedly exploited people’s health to pay themselves. We will keep pursuing anyone who seeks to deceive American consumers with counterfeit drugs,” Duva said.

Assistant US Attorney Christopher Murray of the Middle District of Florida said the indictment reflects the department's efforts to protect consumers from potentially dangerous counterfeit medicines.

“Our office will not tolerate bad actors corrupting our pharmaceutical supply chain,” Murray said.

FDA Warns About Counterfeit Medicines

Justin Green, Assistant Commissioner of the FDA's Office of Criminal Investigations, said the US pharmaceutical distribution system is highly regulated, but attempts to bypass those safeguards can put consumers at serious risk.

He said drug safety extends beyond US borders and that the FDA takes reports of suspected counterfeit medicines seriously. The agency works with federal agencies, international counterparts and private-sector partners to protect the country's drug supply.

The Justice Department's Office of International Affairs played a role in securing Roy's continued detention after his arrest in Italy under an INTERPOL Red Notice. It subsequently filed a request for his extradition to the United States.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 08:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
US News Ozempic
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