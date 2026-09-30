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English NewsNewsIndiaPahalgam Attack Suspect Hashim Moosa's Body Found Along With War-Like Stores

Pahalgam Attack Suspect Hashim Moosa's Body Found Along With War-Like Stores

The body was recovered along with war-like stores during a search operation in the Palmaidan area of Budgam.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 09:47 AM (IST)

Security forces have recovered the body of Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Asif, alias Hashim Moosa, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. Moosa, who was wanted for his alleged involvement in the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, was killed during a security operation, officials said on Wednesday.

The body was recovered along with war-like stores during a search operation in the Palmaidan area of Budgam.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps confirmed the recovery, stating that the body of the Pakistan-based LeT terrorist was found during a search conducted early Wednesday morning.

The Army and other security agencies launched Operation Korag in the Yousmarg area following specific intelligence inputs.

According to the security forces, troops noticed suspicious movement during a joint search operation. When challenged, the suspected terrorists opened fire, triggering an exchange of gunfire in which Moosa was neutralised.

Search operations were continuing in the area, with security personnel combing the surrounding locations to check for the presence of other terrorists and recover additional material.

Hashim Moosa Was Wanted In Pahalgam Terror Attack

Moosa was among the key suspects in the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

Following the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Pakistani nationals and LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai and Hashim Moosa.

Sources in the security establishment have said that Moosa had previously served as a para-commando in Pakistan’s Special Service Group.

NIA Chargesheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier filed a chargesheet against seven accused in connection with the Pahalgam attack. The chargesheet named Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and its front organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF), both of which are banned terrorist organisations.

The agency detailed the alleged role of Pakistan-based handlers and accused LeT/TRF of planning, facilitating and carrying out the attack. Pakistani terrorist Sajid Jatt was also named as an accused in the 1,597-page chargesheet.

The recovery of Moosa’s body and war-like stores comes as part of the ongoing security operation in the region. Security forces are continuing search operations to establish whether any other terrorists are present in the area.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
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LeT JK Encounter Pahalgam Attack Hashim Moosa
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