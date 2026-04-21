NEET PG 2026 Registration To Begin Soon At natboard.edu.in, Exam On Aug 30

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to begin the NEET PG 2026 registration process shortly, bringing a major update for medical graduates across India. The registration portal and the detailed information bulletin are available to prospective candidates via the official NBEMS websites at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

The detailed information bulletin and registration access will be made available on the NBEMS websites, allowing aspirants to begin their application process without delay once activated.

NEET PG 2026 Registration Date: Latest Update

As per the latest information, the NEET PG 2026 registration window is expected to open shortly. While the exact date has not yet been officially confirmed, candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites for real-time updates.

Meanwhile, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026. This gives aspirants a clear timeline to prepare their documents and complete the application process as soon as the portal goes live.

Where to Apply for NEET PG 2026

It is important to rely only on official sources for updates and avoid third-party platforms to prevent misinformation. Once registration begins, applicants must ensure they complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

How to Fill NEET PG 2026 Application Form

Step 1: Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET PG and select ‘new registration’

Step 3: Enter basic details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, and captcha

Step 4: Receive user ID and password via registered email or mobile

Step 5: Log in again to fill personal, academic, and exam centre details

Step 6: Upload required documents as per prescribed format

Step 7: Pay the application fee to complete the process

Step 8: Download and save the application form PDF for future use

Step 9: Candidates should double-check all details before final submission.

NEET PG 2026 Eligibility Criteria Explained

NEET PG serves as a single entrance exam for admission into MD, MS, PG Diploma, and various DNB programmes across India.

To be eligible, candidates must:

Hold an MBBS degree or provisional pass certificate recognised under the NMC Act, 2019

Have a valid registration certificate issued by the NMC, erstwhile Medical Council of India, or a State Medical Council

Complete a one-year internship or be likely to complete it on or before September 30, 2026

Meeting these criteria is essential to participate in the counselling and admission process.

What Next After Registration?

Once the registration process is completed, candidates should focus on exam preparation and keep track of further updates such as admit card release and exam guidelines.

Timely completion of the application form and proper documentation will help avoid complications during later stages of the admission process.

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