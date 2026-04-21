NTA NTET 2026 City Intimation Slip Released At exams.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

NTA NTET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the advance city intimation slip for the NTET 2026 examination. Candidates can access their city intimation slip through the official NTET portal at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet.

This update allows candidates to find out the city where their test centre will be located ahead of the exam. Lakhs of aspirants can now check their exam city as admit card release is expected anytime soon.

Registered applicants can access the slip by logging into the official portal using their application number and password. The early release of this information is aimed at helping candidates prepare their travel plans in advance and avoid last-minute complications.

How to Download NTET 2026 City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow a few simple steps to download their city slip from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the NTET portal at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet

Step 2: Click on the link for advance city intimation slip on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number, password or date of birth, along with the security captcha

Step 4: Submit the details to view the slip on the screen

Step 5: Download and keep a copy for future reference

Note: It is recommended to carefully review the information mentioned in the slip after downloading it.

City Slip Is Only for Advance Information

Candidates must understand that the city intimation slip is not a substitute for the admit card. It only informs students about the exam city allotted to them.

The complete details such as the exact exam centre address, reporting time, and exam day instructions will be mentioned in the admit card. The NTA will release this document separately closer to the date of the examination.

Admit Card Release Expected Shortly

The admit card for NTET 2026 is likely to be issued a few days before the exam. Candidates should stay alert and frequently check out the official website for updates.

Downloading the admit card promptly after release is crucial, as it is a mandatory document required for entry into the examination hall. Any delay could lead to unnecessary stress close to the exam date.

The release of the city intimation slips highlights NTA’s effort to streamline exam arrangements and provide candidates with sufficient time to plan their journey and accommodation.

FAQs

Q1. Is NTET 2026 city slip the same as admit card?

No, the city slip only shows the exam city. Admit card will have full details.

Q2. When will NTET 2026 admit card be released?

The admit card is expected a few days before the exam.

Q3. How to check NTET exam city 2026?

Visit exams.nta.nic.in/ntet and log in using your application number and password.

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