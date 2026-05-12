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HomeEducationNEET Paper Leak: Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar’s Big Message For Students

NEET Paper Leak: Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar’s Big Message For Students

Anand Kumar urged NEET aspirants to stay calm and prepare again with confidence after the exam was cancelled over the paper leak row.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 May 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Super 30 founder Anand Kumar calls NEET paper leak unfortunate.
  • Kumar urges students to regain confidence for re-examination.
  • Investigators suspect leak network operated across several states.

NEET paper leak controversy has triggered widespread anger and disappointment among students and parents across India, with Super 30 founder Anand Kumar calling the incident “deeply unfortunate”. Reacting to the cancellation of the medical entrance examination, Kumar urged students not to lose hope and instead prepare again with confidence and patience. In a post on X on Tuesday, he welcomed the government’s quick decision to scrap the exam and announce a re-test, saying it offered some relief amid the growing uncertainty surrounding the alleged leak network spread across multiple states.

Anand Kumar Appeals For Calm

In his statement, Anand Kumar said the paper leak had badly affected the morale of students and their families, many of whom had spent months preparing for the highly competitive examination.

However, he stressed that students should not allow disappointment to overpower them. He urged aspirants to return to their studies with renewed determination, positive thinking and self-belief.

“Hard work never goes to waste,” Kumar said, adding that students must trust their efforts instead of panicking over the situation. He also appealed to parents to support children emotionally during this stressful period.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Likely Before May 22, Says NTA DG After Cancellation

Leak Trail Under Scanner

Investigators suspect the leak network operated across several states. According to preliminary findings, a 150-page “guess paper” containing nearly 410 questions had reportedly circulated about a month before the exam. Officials claim around 120 questions from that material appeared in the actual NEET paper, particularly in Chemistry and Biology sections.

Sources said the first leaked copy was allegedly prepared in Nashik before being transported to Haryana, where multiple sets were created and distributed further to Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan.

Kumar also demanded strict action against those responsible, saying harsh punishment was necessary to restore public faith in the education system and prevent similar incidents in future.

What Happens Next?

The government has confirmed that the NEET examination will be conducted again, with a fresh date expected to be announced shortly.

Authorities have clarified that students will not need to register again and existing examination centres will remain unchanged. Fresh admit cards will be issued for the re-examination, while examination fees paid by candidates will also be refunded.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026: Key Accused Held From Dehradun, WhatsApp Group Found in Suspects' Mobiles

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Published at : 12 May 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET UG 2026 NEET-UG 2026 Exam Cancellation NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam
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