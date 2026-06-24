Mumbai School Holiday Update: Students Await Decision As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain

Heavy rainfall across Mumbai has triggered concerns among students and parents, with many awaiting clarity on whether schools and colleges will remain open amid worsening weather conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Palghar, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The alert comes after continuous showers lashed the city overnight, leading to waterlogging in several areas and affecting traffic movement. With roads submerged and commuting becoming increasingly difficult, questions are being raised about whether authorities will announce a holiday for educational institutions.

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At present, no official notification regarding the closure of schools or colleges has been issued by the city administration. While discussions may be taking place in view of the weather situation, students and parents are still waiting for formal confirmation.

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

The weather department has warned of intense rainfall activity in parts of Mumbai and surrounding regions. Sharing the latest forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cited the IMD's warning.

"Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a post on X, quoting the IMD.

The advisory has prompted residents to remain cautious as weather conditions continue to fluctuate across the city.

Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic Across Several Areas

Data released by the BMC showed that Mumbai received significant rainfall during the day. Between 8:00 am and 11:00 pm on June 23, the city recorded an average rainfall of 56 mm. The eastern suburbs received 23 mm of rain, while the western suburbs recorded 33 mm.

Several locations in the western suburbs witnessed particularly heavy rainfall between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm. Charkop Sector 1 Municipal School in Kandivali recorded 32 mm of rain, followed by MHB Municipal School in Malad with 28 mm. Other areas receiving notable rainfall included Gajdharbandh Storm Water Pumping Station (26 mm), Banana Leaf and Juhu Dispensary (22 mm), and Nariyalwadi School in Santacruz (21 mm).

The heavy rain led to water accumulation in low-lying areas, causing traffic disruptions and concerns for daily commuters.

Civic Officials Monitor Situation as Holiday Announcement Awaited

Municipal authorities continue to monitor the impact of rainfall and waterlogging across the city. Speaking about the situation, a BMC official highlighted the challenges faced in managing severely affected locations.

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"We have not been able to find a temporary solution for this severe waterlogging. Our officers keep standing here to ensure vehicles don't pass through. But some rickshaw drivers still try to get their vehicles across. A rickshaw got stuck here in the centre of the subway. The driver's life was in danger. Two of our officers helped bring him out," he told the news agency ANI.

For now, students and parents are advised to keep an eye on official announcements from civic and education authorities regarding any decision on school and college closures as the weather situation develops.

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