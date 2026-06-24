Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSarkari Naukri Alert: Upcoming Government Job Exams, Last Chance To Apply For Vacancies Closing This Week

Sarkari Naukri Alert: Upcoming Government Job Exams, Last Chance To Apply For Vacancies Closing This Week

SSC, AIIMS, UPSSSC, Central Bank and BC Sakhi recruitment applications are closing soon. Check vacancy details and last dates here.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 01:29 PM (IST)

Job seekers preparing for government recruitment exams have a limited window left to submit applications for several major vacancies across central and state government departments. A number of recruitment drives, including posts under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), AIIMS, Central Bank of India and Uttar Pradesh government agencies, are set to close by the end of this week. 

Candidates who have not yet completed their applications are advised to check eligibility criteria, submit required documents, and finish the registration process before the respective deadlines. 

Here is a detailed look at the major government job notifications closing this week. 

ALSO READ: NEET Re-Exam Result 2026 Date: When And Where To Check, How To Download Scorecard?

SSC Clerk Recruitment 2026: Apply by June 26 

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is accepting applications for clerical positions until June 26, 2026. 

Posts Available: 

  • Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)/Lower Division Clerk (LDC): 149 vacancies 
  • Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA)/Upper Division Clerk (UDC): 227 vacancies 

Candidates interested in central government office jobs should complete their applications before the deadline. 

DBEO Mirzapur Recruitment 2026: Last Date June 27 

The District Basic Education Office (DBEO), Mirzapur, is recruiting for teaching and non-teaching positions. 

Posts Available: 

  • Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts: 29 vacancies 

The application process will close on June 27, 2026. 

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Deadline June 28 

The Central Bank of India is inviting applications for apprentice positions across Uttar Pradesh. 

Posts Available: 

  • Apprentice Posts 

Candidates can submit their applications until June 28, 2026. 

UPSSSC Fireman Recruitment 2026: Apply by June 29 

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has opened applications for Fireman posts. 

Posts Available: 

  • Fireman: 170 vacancies 

The registration window will remain open until June 29, 2026. 

Amethi BC Sakhi Recruitment 2026: Last Date June 30 

Amethi district accepts applications for BC Sakhi positions. 

Posts Available: 

  • BC Sakhi: 166 vacancies 

Interested candidates can apply until June 30, 2026. 

AIIMS Group B and Group C Recruitment 2026: 1,484 Vacancies 

One of the biggest recruitments drives currently underway is being conducted by AIIMS. 

Posts Available: 

  • Group B Posts 
  • Group C Posts 

Total Vacancies: 1,484 

The application window will close on June 30, 2026. 

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Traffic Police Fact-Check: Late Departure, Longer Route Behind Student Missing NEET Exam

Important Reminder for Candidates 

With multiple government recruitment drives closing over the next few days, candidates should carefully check eligibility conditions, gather the required documents and submit their applications before the deadlines expire.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 24 Jun 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIIMS Recruitment SSC Recruitment Sarkari Naukri Central Bank Jobs Ssc Jobs UPSSSC Recruitment Government Jobs 2026 BC Sakhi Recruitment Government Jobs Vacancies 2026 Government Job Recruitment Jobs 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Sarkari Naukri Alert: Upcoming Government Job Exams, Last Chance To Apply For Vacancies Closing This Week
Sarkari Naukri Alert: Upcoming Government Job Exams, Last Chance To Apply For Vacancies Closing This Week
Education
Bengaluru Traffic Police Fact-Check: Late Departure, Longer Route Behind Student Missing NEET Exam
Bengaluru Traffic Police Fact-Check: Late Departure, Longer Route Behind Student Missing NEET Exam
Education
ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 Today At icai.org, Check Scorecard Link Here
ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 Today At icai.org, Check Scorecard Link Here
Education
BJP MLA Kailash Gehlot's Daughter Tops CUET UG 2026 Exam
BJP MLA Kailash Gehlot's Daughter Tops CUET UG 2026 Exam
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Prashant Kishor Meets Bharat Tiwari's Family Ahead of Mahapanchayat in Bhojpur
Mumbai Rains Turn Fatal: Passenger Stabbed to Death in Local Train Amid Monsoon Chaos
Breaking: Swami Prasad Maurya's Remarks on Ram Temple Trigger Political and Religious Storm
Ram Temple Donation Row: Court Hearing Today, Champat Rai Seen Active Amid Probe
Pune Crime: Pune Builder’s Son Murder Case: Fiancée and Alleged Lover Arrested
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget