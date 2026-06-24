Job seekers preparing for government recruitment exams have a limited window left to submit applications for several major vacancies across central and state government departments. A number of recruitment drives, including posts under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), AIIMS, Central Bank of India and Uttar Pradesh government agencies, are set to close by the end of this week.

Candidates who have not yet completed their applications are advised to check eligibility criteria, submit required documents, and finish the registration process before the respective deadlines.

Here is a detailed look at the major government job notifications closing this week.

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SSC Clerk Recruitment 2026: Apply by June 26

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is accepting applications for clerical positions until June 26, 2026.

Posts Available:

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)/Lower Division Clerk (LDC): 149 vacancies

Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA)/Upper Division Clerk (UDC): 227 vacancies

Candidates interested in central government office jobs should complete their applications before the deadline.

DBEO Mirzapur Recruitment 2026: Last Date June 27

The District Basic Education Office (DBEO), Mirzapur, is recruiting for teaching and non-teaching positions.

Posts Available:

Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts: 29 vacancies

The application process will close on June 27, 2026.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Deadline June 28

The Central Bank of India is inviting applications for apprentice positions across Uttar Pradesh.

Posts Available:

Apprentice Posts

Candidates can submit their applications until June 28, 2026.

UPSSSC Fireman Recruitment 2026: Apply by June 29

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has opened applications for Fireman posts.

Posts Available:

Fireman: 170 vacancies

The registration window will remain open until June 29, 2026.

Amethi BC Sakhi Recruitment 2026: Last Date June 30

Amethi district accepts applications for BC Sakhi positions.

Posts Available:

BC Sakhi: 166 vacancies

Interested candidates can apply until June 30, 2026.

AIIMS Group B and Group C Recruitment 2026: 1,484 Vacancies

One of the biggest recruitments drives currently underway is being conducted by AIIMS.

Posts Available:

Group B Posts

Group C Posts

Total Vacancies: 1,484

The application window will close on June 30, 2026.

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Important Reminder for Candidates

With multiple government recruitment drives closing over the next few days, candidates should carefully check eligibility conditions, gather the required documents and submit their applications before the deadlines expire.

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