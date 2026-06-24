India Ranks 13th In QS Future Skills Index 2027, Tops Lower-Middle-Income Economies

India has emerged as one of the world's leading countries in preparing its workforce for the future, securing the 13th spot globally in the QS World Future Skills Index 2027. The latest ranking highlights the country's growing emphasis on future-ready education, technology-driven learning, and workforce development amid rapid changes in the global job market.

The index evaluates how effectively nations are equipping students and professionals with the skills required for the future of work. It assesses countries across key areas including skills alignment, academic preparedness, economic transformation, and their ability to meet demand for emerging competencies.

India's performance also stood out among lower-middle-income economies, where it claimed the top position, underlining its efforts to build a workforce capable of adapting to technological advancements and new industry requirements.

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India Emerges as a Future Skills Leader

The QS World Future Skills Index 2027 places India among the top-performing countries globally in terms of readiness for evolving workplace demands. The ranking reflects the country's increasing focus on strengthening education systems, promoting skill development, and preparing learners for careers shaped by technological innovation.

As industries continue to evolve, countries are being assessed not only on academic outcomes but also on how effectively they connect education with workforce needs. India's strong showing in the index signals progress in this direction.

AI and Digital Skills Drive Workforce Transformation

The growing influence of artificial intelligence, automation, and digital technologies is reshaping employment trends across sectors. Organisations around the world are increasingly seeking professionals equipped with advanced digital and technology-related skills.

India's position in the rankings highlights its expanding role in nurturing talent for emerging sectors that are expected to drive economic growth in the coming years. The findings also point to the importance of ensuring that education and training programmes remain aligned with industry expectations.

A strong focus on future-oriented skills is becoming essential as businesses adapt to technological disruption and changing workforce requirements.

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What the Ranking Means for Students

For students, the latest ranking reflects the increasing significance of acquiring skills that extend beyond traditional academic qualifications. Fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, technology, research, and other innovation-driven sectors are expected to create new opportunities in the years ahead.

The index also reinforces the importance of lifelong learning and continuous upskilling. As job roles evolve and new career pathways emerge, students who invest in future-focused skills are likely to be better positioned in a competitive employment landscape.

India's strong performance in the QS World Future Skills Index 2027 highlights the country's ongoing efforts to prepare learners and professionals for the demands of a rapidly changing global economy.

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