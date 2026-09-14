MH SET 2026 Postponed For Third Time: Exam Now On October 25, Check Latest Update

MH SET 2026: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has revised the schedule for the 41st Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026 once again. The state-level eligibility examination will now be conducted on October 25, 2026.

This is the third time the examination has been postponed, with the repeated changes leaving candidates uncertain about the final schedule. Aspirants preparing for the MH SET should take note of the latest date and continue to monitor official notifications from the university for any further changes.

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MH SET 2026 Exam Date Changed For Third Time

The examination was originally scheduled for July 26. SPPU subsequently shifted the test to September 6, followed by another revision to September 27. The latest notification has now moved the examination further to October 25, 2026.

The repeated revisions have resulted in several changes to the examination timeline within a short period. Candidates who had planned their preparation and travel arrangements according to the earlier dates will now need to adjust their plans based on the latest schedule.

As per the revised notification, the October 25 date will apply to all candidates as well as examination officials and agencies involved in conducting the test.

Why Was MH SET 2026 Postponed Again?

SPPU cited clashes with other major competitive examinations as one of the reasons behind the latest postponement. The university specifically mentioned examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The university also pointed to travel-related difficulties that candidates could face while reaching their designated examination centres. In particular, the timing of the exam schedule around Anant Chaturdashi on September 21 was highlighted as a practical concern.

Candidates had also submitted representations to the university regarding examination clashes and other logistical issues. These concerns were taken into consideration while revising the schedule.

Earlier Rescheduling Was Linked To CTET

The MH SET examination has faced schedule changes earlier as well. One of the previous revisions was associated with a clash with the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

With the latest change, the examination has now moved through four announced dates, July 26, September 6, September 27 and October 25. Candidates should therefore rely on the latest official notification while planning their examination preparation and related arrangements.

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MH SET 2026: Exam For Assistant Professor Eligibility

The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test is conducted by SPPU to determine whether candidates meet the eligibility requirements for appointment as assistant professors in universities and colleges in Maharashtra and Goa.

The examination is therefore important for candidates seeking eligibility for assistant professor positions in the two states. Aspirants should make sure they are prepared for the revised examination date and keep track of any instructions issued by the university.

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