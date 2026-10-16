Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Highlights Education’s Role In Building A Developed India

Dibrugarh: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal stressed the importance of education, hard work and perseverance while addressing students at Manohari Devi Kanoi Girls' College in Dibrugarh, where financial assistance under the Assam government's Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes was distributed.

Sonowal urged students to remain focused and disciplined, saying education was essential for acquiring knowledge and building a successful future.

"Knowledge is power, and it can be acquired through education," he said, emphasising that achieving one's dreams required consistent effort and dedication.

"Dreaming is not enough; every dream needs dedicated work. Studying the lives of successful people shows the struggle and sacrifice behind their success," Sonowal said.

He appreciated the Assam government's initiatives to reduce financial barriers to education, stressing that no student should be compelled to discontinue studies due to a lack of funds.

Recalling his journey from Muluk village in Dibrugarh to the Union Cabinet, Sonowal said his appointment to lead the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways gave him an opportunity to learn about a new sector.

"I was born in Muluk village in Dibrugarh, on the banks of the Brahmaputra and the Dibru. There was a time when I did not even have the chance to see the sea. Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji gave me the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and I began learning an entirely new field," he said.

Sonowal said the Prime Minister's trust had motivated him to gain new experiences and work with dedication.

"His trust inspired me to learn and to work with dedication. In these five years I have gained many new experiences, and I thank the Prime Minister from my heart," he added.

Highlighting the importance of the maritime sector, Sonowal said ports played a vital role in connecting Indian products with global markets and facilitating the movement of goods required by the country.

He also described the 21st century as the century of Nari Shakti, or women's empowerment, and highlighted the increasing participation of women in the maritime sector.

According to Sonowal, the number of women working in the shipping sector had risen from around 1,000 before 2014 to approximately 8,000.

Referring to the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva, he stressed the importance of unity and harmony and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas".

Sonowal urged students to set clear goals and pursue them with confidence, perseverance and a positive outlook. He said India's vision of becoming a developed nation could be achieved by harnessing the knowledge, skills and creativity of its youth.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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