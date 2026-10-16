Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Inaugurates Periyar Arivulagam, Library And Science Centre In Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay inaugurated Periyar Arivulagam, a library and science centre constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore in Coimbatore, on October 16. Following the inauguration and other government engagements, he is scheduled to travel to Thrissur in Keralam to attend a Navaratri event.

Security arrangements were strengthened across Coimbatore ahead of the Chief Minister's visit. At the airport, trained sniffer dogs were deployed to check the premises, while police personnel were stationed along the route to the newly inaugurated facility. Barricades were also placed on both sides of the roads in anticipation of a roadshow.

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Periyar Arivulagam Inauguration: Library And Science Centre

Vijay arrived in Coimbatore from Chennai aboard a special aircraft to attend the inauguration. During his visit to Periyar Arivulagam, he is scheduled to explore different sections of the facility, including its digital library and planetarium. The Chief Minister is also scheduled to launch several government projects as part of the programme.

Minister P. Anand and Sampath arrived at Coimbatore airport to receive Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.

The library and science centre, built at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, is the focus of the Chief Minister's programme in Coimbatore before his scheduled departure for Keralam.

Heavy Security Ahead Of Vijay's Coimbatore Visit

Security personnel were deployed at the airport, along the roads and around the event venue ahead of Vijay's arrival. Trained sniffer dogs conducted checks at the airport as part of the security arrangements.

Barricades were installed along both sides of the roads leading towards the Periyar study centre, where the Chief Minister is expected to hold a roadshow. Police personnel were also deployed in large numbers along the route and at the venue.

After completing his engagements in Coimbatore, Vijay will travel by helicopter to Thrissur in Keralam to participate in a Navaratri event. A helipad has been established at PRS Grounds on Coimbatore-Avinashi Road for his departure.

Following the programme in Thrissur, the Chief Minister is scheduled to return to Coimbatore before travelling back to Chennai.

TVK Joins INDIA Bloc's Protest In Chennai

Earlier on Thursday, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, participated in the Congress-led INDIA bloc's protest in Chennai for the first time in a campaign seeking the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The demonstration, titled the "Protect Democracy" agitation, focused on alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. The protest was led by Congress MP B Manickam Tagore and the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), with representatives from all seven constituent parties participating.

The demonstration took place amid continuing protests in the national capital over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

TVK's participation marked its first involvement in a campaign seeking the CEC's removal since the party joined the INDIA bloc on October 3.

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Leaders From Seven Parties Participate In Protest

Among those who attended the Chennai protest were TVK leader and School Education Minister A Rajmohan, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan, and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko.

The participation of TVK leaders marked the party's entry into the INDIA bloc's campaign on the issue of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Coimbatore programme centres on the inauguration of Periyar Arivulagam, followed by his scheduled visit to Thrissur for the Navaratri event before his return to Chennai.

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