Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationMCC Updates NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy List, Final Allotments Revised To 2,798

MCC Updates NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy List, Final Allotments Revised To 2,798

MCC revises NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy results to 2,798 and removes nine seats. Check updated allotment and reporting deadline.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 02:28 PM (IST)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the provisional stray vacancy allotment for NEET PG 2025, bringing the total number of allotted seats down to 2,798 after removing one state-joined candidate. Earlier, the provisional figure stood at 2,799. 

Alongside this change, the committee has also withdrawn nine postgraduate medical seats from the stray vacancy round seat matrix. Candidates can now check the updated final allotment list on the official MCC website. 

Revised Allotment List and Deadline 

According to the MCC, candidates who spot any discrepancy in the revised results must report it via the official email ID by 6 pm on February 23. After this deadline, the provisional list will be treated as final. 

Following the latest revision, the number of vacant seats remaining after NEET PG 2025 counselling stands at 182. Students who have secured seats in the updated allotment must complete admission formalities within the stipulated timeline. 

As per the counselling schedule, the last date to report to the allotted colleges is February 28. 

Why Nine Seats Were Withdrawn 

The MCC removed nine seats from the NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy matrix due to multiple administrative and legal reasons. Of these: 

  • Four seats were withdrawn due to ongoing court cases. 
  • Two seats were cancelled after colleges filled extra seats. 
  • Two seats were removed because institutes reported admissions offline. 
  • One seat saw both addition and removal adjustments in Round 2. 

Institutes and Courses Affected 

The withdrawn seats span multiple states and courses. Key changes include: 

Karnataka: Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences and Ballari Medical College — MD/MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology seat removed after an extra seat was filled. 

Uttar Pradesh: Umanath Singh Autonomous State Medical College, Jaunpur — MD Biochemistry seat cancelled due to excess admission. 

Maharashtra: ACPM Medical College NBEMS Emergency Medicine seat removed following offline reporting. 

Haryana: Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha one seat added and one removed in Round 2 for NBEMS Paediatrics. 

Puducherry: Vinayaka Missions Medical College and Hospital, Karaikal OBGY seat withdrawn due to court case. 

Maharashtra: Dr DY Patil Medical College, Pimpri, Pune NRI quota OBGY seat removed due to court case. 

Bihar: Patna Medical College MD Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation seat removed due to court case. 

Tamil Nadu: Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute, Kelambakkam MD General Medicine seat withdrawn due to court case. 

Karnataka: Basel Mission CSI Hospital, Gadag NBEMS Diploma Family Medicine seat removed after offline reporting. 

What Candidates Should Do Next 

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for updates related to NEET PG counselling. Those allotted seats must complete admission procedures before the reporting deadline to secure their positions. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
MCC NEET PG 2025 NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy List MCC NEET PG 2025 Allotment
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
MCC Updates NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy List, Final Allotments Revised To 2,798
MCC Updates NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy List, Final Allotments Revised To 2,798
Education
Indian Students In Iran Seek Govt Help As March Exams Prevent Return Amid Rising Tensions
Indian Students In Iran Seek Govt Help As March Exams Prevent Return Amid Rising Tensions
Education
Over 6,000 Government Jobs Open This Week, From Railways To State PSC, Check Last Dates
Over 6,000 Government Jobs Open This Week, From Railways To State PSC, Check Last Dates
Education
Supreme Court Questions NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduction, Seeks Centre’s Justification
Supreme Court Questions NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduction, Seeks Centre’s Justification
Advertisement

Videos

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum
Meerut Fire: 6 Killed in Kidwai Nagar Blaze, Probe Underway
AI Summit Row: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Sent to 4-Day Police Remand
Avimukteshwaranand Case: Anticipatory Bail Plea Filed in Allahabad High Court
Namaz Controversy: Uproar During Hanuman Chalisa Recital at Lucknow University
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget