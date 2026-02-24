MCC Updates NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy List, Final Allotments Revised To 2,798

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the provisional stray vacancy allotment for NEET PG 2025, bringing the total number of allotted seats down to 2,798 after removing one state-joined candidate. Earlier, the provisional figure stood at 2,799.

Alongside this change, the committee has also withdrawn nine postgraduate medical seats from the stray vacancy round seat matrix. Candidates can now check the updated final allotment list on the official MCC website.

Revised Allotment List and Deadline

According to the MCC, candidates who spot any discrepancy in the revised results must report it via the official email ID by 6 pm on February 23. After this deadline, the provisional list will be treated as final.

Following the latest revision, the number of vacant seats remaining after NEET PG 2025 counselling stands at 182. Students who have secured seats in the updated allotment must complete admission formalities within the stipulated timeline.

As per the counselling schedule, the last date to report to the allotted colleges is February 28.

Why Nine Seats Were Withdrawn

The MCC removed nine seats from the NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy matrix due to multiple administrative and legal reasons. Of these:

Four seats were withdrawn due to ongoing court cases.

Two seats were cancelled after colleges filled extra seats.

Two seats were removed because institutes reported admissions offline.

One seat saw both addition and removal adjustments in Round 2.

Institutes and Courses Affected

The withdrawn seats span multiple states and courses. Key changes include:

Karnataka: Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences and Ballari Medical College — MD/MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology seat removed after an extra seat was filled.

Uttar Pradesh: Umanath Singh Autonomous State Medical College, Jaunpur — MD Biochemistry seat cancelled due to excess admission.

Maharashtra: ACPM Medical College NBEMS Emergency Medicine seat removed following offline reporting.

Haryana: Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha one seat added and one removed in Round 2 for NBEMS Paediatrics.

Puducherry: Vinayaka Missions Medical College and Hospital, Karaikal OBGY seat withdrawn due to court case.

Maharashtra: Dr DY Patil Medical College, Pimpri, Pune NRI quota OBGY seat removed due to court case.

Bihar: Patna Medical College MD Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation seat removed due to court case.

Tamil Nadu: Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute, Kelambakkam MD General Medicine seat withdrawn due to court case.

Karnataka: Basel Mission CSI Hospital, Gadag NBEMS Diploma Family Medicine seat removed after offline reporting.

What Candidates Should Do Next

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for updates related to NEET PG counselling. Those allotted seats must complete admission procedures before the reporting deadline to secure their positions.

