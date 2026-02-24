Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationOver 6,000 Government Jobs Open This Week, From Railways To State PSC, Check Last Dates

Over 6,000 Government Jobs Open This Week, From Railways To State PSC, Check Last Dates

Over 6,000 govt jobs announced in Railways, JPSC and Aadhaar. Check eligibility, selection process and last dates to apply now.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 01:09 PM (IST)

Candidates aspiring for government jobs have multiple opportunities this week, with more than 6,000 vacancies announced across different departments. Recruitment notifications have been released for posts in the Railways, Jharkhand Public Service Commission, and Aadhaar-related positions. 

If you have been waiting for a stable government job, this could be the right time to apply. Here is a clear breakdown of the latest openings, eligibility criteria, and deadlines. 

Railway Apprentice Recruitment: 5,349 Vacancies 

The Railways has issued a notification for a total of 5,349 apprentice posts. The application process began on February 21, 2026, and will remain open until March 23, 2026. 

To apply, candidates must have passed Class 10 along with a valid ITI certificate. Selection for these posts will be based purely on merit. After the merit list is prepared, the process will conclude with document verification. 

Jharkhand Public Service Commission: 355 Posts 

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has announced recruitment for 355 vacancies. Applications opened on February 20, 2026, and the last date to apply is March 12, 2026. 

Applicants must possess BE, BTech, BS, graduation, or postgraduate qualifications in the relevant subject. In addition, candidates must have cleared SLET, SET, or NET. 

Selection will be carried out based on academic performance followed by an interview. 

Aadhaar Recruitment: 252 Vacancies Including Supervisors 

Recruitment has also been announced for 252 posts under Aadhaar, including supervisor roles. The application window opened on February 11, 2026, and will close on March 10, 2026. 

Candidates applying for these positions must have passed Class 10 along with an ITI certificate or diploma. In some cases, Class 12 qualification is required. 

The selection process will involve shortlisting based on eligibility and document verification. 

Multiple Opportunities for Job Seekers 

With thousands of vacancies across departments, eligible candidates are advised to review the requirements carefully and submit their applications before the deadlines. These recruitments offer a significant opportunity for those seeking government employment in 2026. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Government Jobs Railway Jobs 6000 Government Jobs Open This Week JPSC Jobs Aadhaar Jobs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Over 6,000 Government Jobs Open This Week, From Railways To State PSC, Check Last Dates
Over 6,000 Government Jobs Open This Week, From Railways To State PSC, Check Last Dates
Education
Supreme Court Questions NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduction, Seeks Centre’s Justification
Supreme Court Questions NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduction, Seeks Centre’s Justification
Education
NCERT Releases Revamped Class 8 Textbook With Fresh Take On Partition And Freedom Struggle
NCERT Releases Revamped Class 8 Textbook With Fresh Take On Partition And Freedom Struggle
Education
Bihar Board To Start Class 12 Answer Sheet Evaluation From Feb 27; Key Guidelines Issued
Bihar Board To Start Class 12 Answer Sheet Evaluation From Feb 27; Key Guidelines Issued
Advertisement

Videos

Campus Controversy: Namaz Row Escalates at Lucknow University, Hindu Groups Announce Hanuman Chalisa Recital
AI Summit: Crime Branch to Probe AI Summit Protest Case, IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Chib Arrested
Politics: Chaos in Bihar Assembly Over Lathi-Charge Issue, Opposition Corners Government
Delhi: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu’s Lawyer Questions Delhi Police Action After Arrest
Air Crash: Eyewitnesses Describe Horror After Air Ambulance Crash in Chatra; All 7 Onboard Killed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget