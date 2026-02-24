Over 6,000 Government Jobs Open This Week, From Railways To State PSC, Check Last Dates

Candidates aspiring for government jobs have multiple opportunities this week, with more than 6,000 vacancies announced across different departments. Recruitment notifications have been released for posts in the Railways, Jharkhand Public Service Commission, and Aadhaar-related positions.

If you have been waiting for a stable government job, this could be the right time to apply. Here is a clear breakdown of the latest openings, eligibility criteria, and deadlines.

Railway Apprentice Recruitment: 5,349 Vacancies

The Railways has issued a notification for a total of 5,349 apprentice posts. The application process began on February 21, 2026, and will remain open until March 23, 2026.

To apply, candidates must have passed Class 10 along with a valid ITI certificate. Selection for these posts will be based purely on merit. After the merit list is prepared, the process will conclude with document verification.

Jharkhand Public Service Commission: 355 Posts

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has announced recruitment for 355 vacancies. Applications opened on February 20, 2026, and the last date to apply is March 12, 2026.

Applicants must possess BE, BTech, BS, graduation, or postgraduate qualifications in the relevant subject. In addition, candidates must have cleared SLET, SET, or NET.

Selection will be carried out based on academic performance followed by an interview.

Aadhaar Recruitment: 252 Vacancies Including Supervisors

Recruitment has also been announced for 252 posts under Aadhaar, including supervisor roles. The application window opened on February 11, 2026, and will close on March 10, 2026.

Candidates applying for these positions must have passed Class 10 along with an ITI certificate or diploma. In some cases, Class 12 qualification is required.

The selection process will involve shortlisting based on eligibility and document verification.

Multiple Opportunities for Job Seekers

With thousands of vacancies across departments, eligible candidates are advised to review the requirements carefully and submit their applications before the deadlines. These recruitments offer a significant opportunity for those seeking government employment in 2026.

