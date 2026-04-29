MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 OUT: Mizoram Class 12 Scores Released, Direct Link to Check Now

MBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 for Class 12 students today, that is on April 29, 2026. Students will be able to download their marksheets online via the official website. mbse.edu.in.

The result is announced for all streams, including Arts, Science, and Commerce. Students will need their roll number and registration number to check the MBSE HSSLC result 2026 online. After logging in, candidates will be able to check the subject-wise marks, total marks, and their pass or fail status.

Direct Link To Check - MBSE HSSLC Result 2026

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026: Steps to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your Class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

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MBSE HSSLC Result 2026: Alternative Ways to Get Results

If the website is slow or you don't have internet access, use these methods:

SMS Service: Type MBSE12 RollNumber and send it to 5676750.

DigiLocker: Certificates are available on the DigiLocker app/website under the "Mizoram Board" section.

In-Person: Printed result sheets are available at the MBSE Office in Chaltlang, Aizawl, and the Regional Office in Lunglei.

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026: Performance Reports

The MBSE will provide schools with their specific performance reports, highlighting the number of students who secured first, second, and third divisions. Schools with a 100% pass rate are often recognized by the state government. These reports help institutions identify areas of academic weakness and implement better teaching strategies for the upcoming 2026-27 academic session starting in June.

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