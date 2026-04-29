Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationMBSE HSSLC Result 2026 OUT: Mizoram Class 12 Scores Released, Direct Link to Check Now

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 OUT: Mizoram Class 12 Scores Released, Direct Link to Check Now

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 OUT now. Check Mizoram Class 12 scores on mbse.edu.in. Get direct link, steps, SMS option and DigiLocker details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 12:12 PM (IST)

MBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 for Class 12 students today, that is on April 29, 2026. Students will be able to download their marksheets online via the official website. mbse.edu.in.  

The result is announced for all streams, including Arts, Science, and Commerce. Students will need their roll number and registration number to check the MBSE HSSLC result 2026 online. After logging in, candidates will be able to check the subject-wise marks, total marks, and their pass or fail status.  

Direct Link To Check - MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026: Steps to Download Scorecard 

Step 1: Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in 

Step 2: Click on the MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 link available on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number 

Step 4: Click on the submit button 

Step 5: Your Class 12 result will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference 

ALSO READ: School Holidays May 2026: When Will Schools And Colleges Remain Closed?

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026: Alternative Ways to Get Results 

If the website is slow or you don't have internet access, use these methods: 

SMS Service: Type MBSE12 RollNumber and send it to 5676750. 

DigiLocker: Certificates are available on the DigiLocker app/website under the "Mizoram Board" section. 

In-Person: Printed result sheets are available at the MBSE Office in Chaltlang, Aizawl, and the Regional Office in Lunglei. 

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026: Performance Reports 

The MBSE will provide schools with their specific performance reports, highlighting the number of students who secured first, second, and third divisions. Schools with a 100% pass rate are often recognized by the state government. These reports help institutions identify areas of academic weakness and implement better teaching strategies for the upcoming 2026-27 academic session starting in June.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Alternative Ways To Check Your Score, Check Details Here

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 OUT Mizoram Class 12 Results Declared
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 OUT: Mizoram Class 12 Scores Released, Direct Link to Check Now
MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 OUT: Mizoram Class 12 Scores Released, Direct Link to Check Now
Education
CGBSE Result 2026: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Scores At cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link
CGBSE Result 2026: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Scores At cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link
Education
TS SSC Result 2026: Telangana Class 10 Scores at 2 PM, Check Official Websites & Steps
TS SSC Result 2026: Telangana Class 10 Scores at 2 PM, Check Official Websites & Steps
Education
Mizoram HSSLC Result 2026: MBSE Class 12 Scores Expected At 12 PM, Here’s How to Check
Mizoram HSSLC Result 2026: MBSE Class 12 Scores Expected At 12 PM, Here’s How to Check
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: 40% Voting Recorded in First 4 Hours in West Bengal Phase 2 Polls
Breaking: Mamata Banerjee on Ground, Booth-to-Booth Campaign in Bhabanipur
Breaking news: Tension Erupts in North 24 Parganas During Ratna De Nag’s Booth Visits
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Visits Booths in Bhabanipur Amid High Political Drama
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE: Chaos in Panihati, BJP Candidate Faces Protest in North 24 Parganas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget