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HomeNewsIndiaSansad Ratna Awards Announced: 12 MPs, Four Committees Selected For Honour

Sansad Ratna Awards Announced: 12 MPs, Four Committees Selected For Honour

12 MPs and four parliamentary committees have been selected for this year’s Parliament Ratna Awards for their outstanding performance in Parliament.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 24 May 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
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  • Four parliamentary committees honored for significant committee performance.

The list of recipients for this year’s Parliament Ratna Awards has been announced, with 12 MPs and four parliamentary committees selected for their outstanding contribution during the Budget Session. The awards, instituted by private body Prime Point Foundation, recognise parliamentarians for their active participation in debates, questioning and legislative work aimed at strengthening transparency and democratic values in Parliament. Senior BJP leaders Jagdambika Pal, PP Chaudhary and Nishikant Dubey, along with Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, are among those chosen in the individual category.

Key MPs Honoured

According to a statement issued by the foundation, BJP MPs Jagdambika Pal from Uttar Pradesh, PP Chaudhary from Rajasthan and Nishikant Dubey from Jharkhand will receive the honour for their parliamentary performance. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde from Maharashtra has also been selected.

Other MPs named for recognition include Praveen Patel, Vidyut Baran Mahato, Lumbaram Choudhary, Hemant Vishnu Savara, Smita Uday Wagh, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, Medha Vishram Kulkarni and Narhari Amin. The awards acknowledge their contribution to parliamentary proceedings up to the conclusion of the Budget Session.

Also Read: 'Good News In Next Few Hours': Marco Rubio Drops Hint On Iran Deal From India

Committees In Focus

Four parliamentary committees have also been chosen for their notable performance. These include the Agriculture Committee headed by Charanjit Singh Channi, the Finance Committee chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab, the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Committee led by Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, and the Coal and Mines Committee chaired by Anurag Thakur.

The Parliament Ratna Awards were launched in 2010 to encourage MPs to remain actively engaged in parliamentary business and to promote public awareness of legislative proceedings. Recipients are selected on the basis of participation in debates, questions raised in Parliament and their overall legislative contribution.

Also Read: Falta Repoll Results: BJP Leading By Over 69,000 Votes After 15 Rounds Of Counting

Before You Go

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
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Parliamentary Committees Sansad Ratna Award Prime Point Foundation
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