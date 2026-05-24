Sansad Ratna Awards Announced: 12 MPs, Four Committees Selected For Honour

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four parliamentary committees honored for significant committee performance.

The list of recipients for this year’s Parliament Ratna Awards has been announced, with 12 MPs and four parliamentary committees selected for their outstanding contribution during the Budget Session. The awards, instituted by private body Prime Point Foundation, recognise parliamentarians for their active participation in debates, questioning and legislative work aimed at strengthening transparency and democratic values in Parliament. Senior BJP leaders Jagdambika Pal, PP Chaudhary and Nishikant Dubey, along with Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, are among those chosen in the individual category.

Key MPs Honoured

According to a statement issued by the foundation, BJP MPs Jagdambika Pal from Uttar Pradesh, PP Chaudhary from Rajasthan and Nishikant Dubey from Jharkhand will receive the honour for their parliamentary performance. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde from Maharashtra has also been selected.

Other MPs named for recognition include Praveen Patel, Vidyut Baran Mahato, Lumbaram Choudhary, Hemant Vishnu Savara, Smita Uday Wagh, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, Medha Vishram Kulkarni and Narhari Amin. The awards acknowledge their contribution to parliamentary proceedings up to the conclusion of the Budget Session.

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Committees In Focus

Four parliamentary committees have also been chosen for their notable performance. These include the Agriculture Committee headed by Charanjit Singh Channi, the Finance Committee chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab, the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Committee led by Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, and the Coal and Mines Committee chaired by Anurag Thakur.

The Parliament Ratna Awards were launched in 2010 to encourage MPs to remain actively engaged in parliamentary business and to promote public awareness of legislative proceedings. Recipients are selected on the basis of participation in debates, questions raised in Parliament and their overall legislative contribution.

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