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HomeNewsFalta Repoll Result: BJP Dominates Counting, TMC Trails Far Behind

Falta Repoll Result: BJP Dominates Counting, TMC Trails Far Behind

BJP candidate Debangshu Panda surged ahead by over 76,000 votes in the Falta repoll, dealing a major blow to the TMC in its stronghold.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 24 May 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
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  • Falta repoll saw 87% turnout amidst heavy security.

BJP candidate Debangshu Panda stormed ahead in the Falta Assembly repoll on Sunday, opening a lead of more than 76,000 votes and turning the contest into a major political setback for the Trinamool Congress in its once-strong Diamond Harbour belt. With 1,11,270 votes after 16 rounds of counting, Panda moved far ahead of CPI(M)’s Sambhu Nath Kurmi, while TMC nominee Jahangir Khan slipped to fourth place in a dramatic collapse for the ruling party. The scale of the BJP’s lead has transformed the repoll into a politically significant result with wider implications for West Bengal politics.

BJP’s Massive Lead

According to the latest counting figures, Debangshu Panda secured 1,11,270 votes, while CPI(M) candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi stood second with 34,873 votes. Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla managed 9,284 votes, whereas TMC’s Jahangir Khan received only 5,319 votes.

The BJP’s sweeping advantage has turned what was expected to be a local electoral contest into a symbolic political battle. Falta had long been projected by the TMC as a stronghold within the influential Diamond Harbour region, known for the party’s organisational network and aggressive campaigning.

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However, the political narrative shifted dramatically ahead of the repoll after Jahangir Khan unexpectedly announced his withdrawal from active campaigning just two days before voting.

TMC Faces Setback

Khan, who had built a high-profile image during the campaign, claimed he stepped aside “for Falta’s interest”. He also referred to assurances of a special development package from Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari as one of the reasons behind his decision.

The TMC quickly distanced itself from the remarks, calling the move Khan’s personal choice. During the repoll, the constituency witnessed little visible campaign activity from the party, with local offices remaining largely inactive.

The controversy surrounding the seat began after the April 29 polling, when allegations emerged over suspicious substances, ink markings and adhesive tapes on EVMs at several booths. Concerns over alleged tampering of web-camera footage later prompted the Election Commission to order a repoll across all 285 booths.

Held under heavy security deployment with nearly 35 companies of central forces, the repoll recorded over 87 per cent voter turnout among the constituency’s 2.36 lakh electorate.

Also Read: ‘Every Country Has Stupid People’: Marco Rubio On Racist Remarks Against Indians In US

Before You Go

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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Falta West Benagl Falta Repoll Result Live Update Falta Repoll Result Live
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