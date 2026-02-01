KEAM 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till February 6, Here's How To Register

KEAM Registration 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has extended the deadline to apply for the KEAM 2026 state-level entrance examination. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now submit their applications until February 6, 2026 (Friday). The entire application process, including the release of admit cards, will be carried out online through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM is held for admission to professional courses including engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and other related programmes offered by colleges in Kerala.

As per the official notice, candidates who complete the registration process will be able to download the KEAM 2026 admit card from April 1, 2026.

KEAM 2026: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the KEAM 2026 Registration link and create a profile by entering basic personal details.

Step 3: Log in to your account and complete the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 4: Upload clear scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required documents such as the Class 10 certificate and nativity proof.

Step 5: Pay the application fee using the online payment options provided.

Step 6: Submit the application and download or print a copy for future reference.

NOTE: Applicants need to complete the registration process, upload the required documents such as academic certificates and proof of nativity, and pay the applicable application fee within the given deadline.

KEAM 2026: Admission Process Explained

Engineering:

Admission to engineering courses in Kerala is done through the Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination (KEEE). The merit list is prepared by giving equal importance to the normalised KEEE score and marks obtained in the qualifying examination. Qualifying exam marks are calculated using Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in a 5:3:2 ratio.

Pharmacy:

Entry to BPharm programmes based on performance in the Kerala Pharmacy Entrance Examination.

Medical and Allied Courses:

Admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and allied courses—including agriculture, forestry, fisheries, veterinary sciences, cooperation and banking, climate change and environmental science, and BTech Biotechnology—is based on NEET UG 2026 scores. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI