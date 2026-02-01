UGC NET December 2025 Result To Be Released On February 4, Check Details Here

UGC NET December Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the UGC NET December 2025 results shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam should keep checking the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates who took the examination are now awaiting the release of the final scorecards and cut-off marks. Once the results are announced, they will be able to view their subject-wise marks, percentile scores and qualifying status online by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

Along with the results, the NTA is expected to release the final answer key as well as the category-wise cut-off marks. The cut-off is determined by factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of candidates, and the availability of seats. Only those candidates who score at or above the prescribed cut-off will be considered qualified.

UGC NET December Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the UGC NET December 2025 result or scorecard.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password in the login section.

Step 4: Your UGC NET December 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy saved for future use.

UGC NET December Scorecard 2025: Details Mentioned

The UGC NET scorecard will display important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subject, category, marks obtained in Paper 1 and Paper 2, total score, percentile, and qualifying status. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information shown on the scorecard.

UGC NET December 2025: What’s Next?

Candidates who qualify for the Assistant Professor category can apply for teaching positions in universities and colleges across India. Those who clear the JRF are eligible for a monthly fellowship and can take up research in their chosen subject. Qualified candidates should download their eligibility certificate once it becomes available, as it will be required during recruitment or admission procedures.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI