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English NewsEducationRe-NEET 2026: NTA Warns Most OMR Complaints Involve Fake AI-Generated OMR Sheets And Scorecards

Re-NEET 2026: NTA Warns Most OMR Complaints Involve Fake AI-Generated OMR Sheets And Scorecards

NTA has warned NEET UG 2026 candidates against fake OMR sheets and AI-edited scorecards, urging students to rely only on official records.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 02:06 PM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cautioned NEET UG 2026 candidates and their parents against the use or circulation of fake, digitally manipulated or AI-generated OMR answer sheets and scorecards. The advisory comes after the agency received multiple complaints following the declaration of the NEET UG 2026 results, with several representations allegedly supported by forged documents claiming discrepancies in marks and responses. 

In a public notice issued on July 20, the NTA said the NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted on June 21, while the results were announced on July 16. Before publishing the final results, the agency had released the provisional answer key, candidates' recorded responses and scanned OMR answer sheets. It also provided candidates with an opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key and recorded responses through the official objection process. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Result 2026: Top 10 States With The Highest Number Of Qualified Candidates; Check The Full List

NTA Finds Fake OMR Sheets and Scorecards in Complaints 

According to the agency, a number of candidates alleged that the OMR sheets uploaded against their roll numbers had been interchanged or displayed fewer attempted questions than they had actually marked. Along with these complaints, some candidates or their representatives submitted what they claimed were the "correct" OMR sheets or revised scorecards while requesting re-evaluation. 

After examining each complaint, the NTA said it compared the submitted documents with its official records. The agency maintained that every authentic OMR sheet contains unique identifiers, including roll numbers, booklet numbers, barcodes, signatures, and thumb impressions, which can be verified against its database. It added that the documents submitted in these cases were found to be fabricated. 

Agency Flags AI-Generated and Digitally Altered Documents 

The NTA said it observed several common methods allegedly used to manipulate examination records. These included the use of AI-powered image editing tools to recreate printed sections of OMR sheets, modification of candidate identity details, alteration of marks and attempted question counts on downloaded scorecards, and the insertion of fictitious candidate information into fabricated images. 

The agency urged candidates and parents not to rely on such forged documents or circulate them on social media or other platforms, stressing that official records alone are considered valid for verification. 

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Pradhan Meets NEET 2026 AIR 2 Panshul Bansal, Says His Success Will Inspire Millions

Forged Exam Documents Can Invite Legal Action 

The NTA also reminded candidates that creating, possessing, submitting or sharing forged examination records is a punishable offence under Indian law. 

The agency warned that such activities fall under the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and may also attract action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as the Information Technology Act, 2000. Those found guilty could face imprisonment, financial penalties, cancellation of candidature and disqualification from appearing in future NTA examinations. 

At the same time, the agency clarified that candidates with legitimate concerns regarding their NEET UG 2026 results can continue to contact the NTA through the prescribed grievance redressal process. Applicants have been advised to submit complete details of any genuine discrepancy through official channels rather than relying on fabricated or unofficial documents. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NTA NEET UG 2026 Fake NEET OMR Sheet AI-Generated NEET OMR Sheets NTA Warning
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