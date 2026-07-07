School Holiday Today: Karnataka Schools And Colleges Closed In Hosanagar, Sagar Due tContinuous rainfall across parts of Karnataka has prompted authorities to suspend classes in several educational institutions in Shivamogga district. As a precaution to ensure the safety of students, schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks will remain closed on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after persistent rain, accompanied by strong winds and cold weather, affected normal life in the region. Officials have clarified that the missed academic days will be compensated through classes held on future holidays.

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Holiday Declared for Schools and Colleges in Hosanagar

Authorities in Hosanagar taluk announced a holiday for all Anganwadi centres, schools and pre-university (PU) colleges following continuous rainfall in the area.

According to officials, the decision was taken to safeguard children from adverse weather conditions. Educational institutions have also been instructed to make up for the lost working day by conducting classes during upcoming holidays so that the academic calendar remains on track.

Sagar Taluk Also Suspends Classes

A similar order has been issued in Sagar taluk of the Malnad region, where all Anganwadi centres, primary schools and high schools have been directed to remain closed.

The holiday order was issued by the Block Education Officer following instructions from the Tahsildar. Officials said the measure was adopted in view of continuous rain and cold winds affecting the region. They have also directed schools to compensate for the holiday in the coming days.

Parents and students have been advised to follow updates issued by the local administration before planning travel or school-related activities.

Heavy Rain Impacts Daily Life

The ongoing spell of rain has also caused damage to residential properties. In S.N. Nagar, Sagar, the roof of the house belonging to autorickshaw driver Manjunath collapsed following heavy rainfall. Fortunately, no member of the family was injured in the incident.

The family reportedly spent the night in fear because of the continuous rain and the possibility of an electrical short circuit. They have appealed to the government for financial assistance, stating that they have applied for land records under the 1986 DC order. According to the family, receiving the required documents would allow them to repair the damaged house under the Awas Yojana.

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They also alleged negligence on the part of the City Municipal Council and the local administration and urged authorities to provide immediate relief and implement a permanent solution.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Maharashtra is also experiencing widespread rainfall. The state remains under an IMD orange alert, with the government announcing work-from-home arrangements for offices and deploying disaster relief teams in vulnerable areas. Authorities have also appealed to residents to remain vigilant as heavy rainfall continues across several regions.o Heavy Rain

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