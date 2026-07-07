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English NewsEducationSchool Holiday Today: Nilgiris Schools Closed In Pandalur Due To Heavy Rain, Check Latest Update

School Holiday Today: Nilgiris Schools Closed In Pandalur Due To Heavy Rain, Check Latest Update

Heavy rain has forced schools to close in Pandalur, Nilgiris. Check the latest school holiday update and weather advisory for students.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 11:37 AM (IST)

Udhagamandalam: Incessant, torrential overnight rain has severely disrupted normal life in parts of Nilgiris district on Tuesday, sources said.

Due to heavy rain in the Gudalur, Pandalur, and Cherangode areas of the district and subsequent flooding, Nilgiris District Collector Bhavya Tanniru has declared a holiday for schools in the Pandalur region on Tuesday.

According to official reports, Cherambadi recorded the maximum rainfall of 88 mm.

Local rivers and streams are in spate, prompting authorities to monitor low-lying areas closely.

Parents and students have been advised to stay safe as administrative machinery remains on high alert to handle any rain-related emergencies. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Heavy Rain School Holiday Nilgiris School Holiday Update Pandalur Schools In Pandalur Schools In Nilgiris School Closed Due To Rains
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