Mumbai Schools And Colleges Shut As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain And Strong Winds

Mumbai witnessed a temporary break from heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, offering residents some relief after two days of relentless showers that severely disrupted daily life. Despite the brief improvement in weather, authorities have kept all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges closed as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to warn of more heavy rain and strong winds.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations along with gusty winds. Residents have been advised to remain cautious as weather conditions could worsen during the day.

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Schools and Colleges Closed as Precaution

As a safety measure, all government, private and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain shut on Tuesday.

The decision comes after continuous rainfall on Monday led to widespread waterlogging, uprooted trees and multiple incidents involving collapsed walls and billboards across the city. Authorities have urged parents and students to stay indoors unless travel is absolutely necessary.

Although rainfall eased during the morning hours, the IMD has forecast intermittent showers throughout the day, with isolated areas likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain. Wind speeds of 60 to 70 kmph are also expected at times.

Transport Services Gradually Return to Normal

The rain had significantly affected transport services across Mumbai and neighbouring districts. In Palghar district, the Virar-Vasai railway section remained inundated for several hours before floodwaters gradually receded on Monday evening.

Western Railway resumed operations early on Tuesday, with the first local train departing from Virar for Churchgate at 3.57 am. However, commuters reported delays of around 20 to 25 minutes on Western Railway suburban services, while Central Railway trains were running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Metro services and buses operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) continued to function normally.

Orange Alert Remains in Effect

The IMD's orange alert is the third level in the department's four-stage weather warning system. It indicates the likelihood of severe weather conditions that could lead to transport disruptions, flooding, and power outages.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai recorded 46 mm of rainfall in the island city during the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday. The eastern suburbs received 77 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 78 mm during the same period.

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The BMC has also warned residents about tidal activity. A high tide of 3.93 metres is expected at 4.34 pm on Tuesday, followed by another high tide of 3.41 metres at 5.43 am on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Maharashtra, heavy rainfall triggered landslides and flooding in several districts. Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link resumed late on Monday night after remaining suspended for more than 18 hours due to a landslide. Meanwhile, Pune district witnessed multiple landslides over the past two days, resulting in fatalities and the evacuation of hundreds of residents to safer locations.

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