Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka implements common state question papers for 1st PUC.

KSEAB prepares papers, distributes digitally, common timetable implemented.

Colleges retain answer sheet evaluation; directors approve results.

System aims to standardize academics and improve student performance.

Karnataka is set to introduce a major change in the examination system for first-year Pre-University Course (1st PUC) students from 2027. Under the revised arrangement, all pre-university colleges in the state will conduct their annual examinations using common question papers prepared at the state level.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has been given the responsibility of setting these papers. Instead of individual colleges preparing their own question papers, the board will prepare them centrally and share them digitally with the respective institutions on the examination day.

The new system will also introduce a common examination timetable for PU colleges across Karnataka. However, the responsibility of conducting the examinations will remain with the Department of School Education (Pre-University), under whose supervision the process will continue.

Karnataka 1st PUC Exams 2027: What Will Change?

The biggest change will be in the preparation and distribution of annual examination question papers. Until now, colleges followed a college-level question paper arrangement. From 2027, KSEAB will prepare common papers for students across the state.

The revised system will include the following arrangements:

Common question papers: KSEAB will prepare question papers centrally for the 1st PUC annual examinations.

Digital distribution: The papers will be sent electronically to individual colleges on the day of the examination.

Common timetable: PU colleges across Karnataka will follow the same examination schedule.

Examination supervision: The Department of School Education (Pre-University) will continue overseeing the conduct of examinations.

KSEAB's role will be limited to preparing the question papers, while the examination process will remain under the existing departmental supervision.

How Will Practical Exams And Answer Sheet Evaluation Be Conducted?

Although the theory examination question papers will be common across Karnataka, practical examinations will follow a separate scheduling arrangement. Their timetable will be prepared at the district level.

The evaluation process will also remain unchanged at the college level. This means individual colleges will continue checking students' answer sheets even after the introduction of centrally prepared question papers.

The declaration of results will involve an additional review process. Respective District Deputy Directors will examine and approve the results before they are officially announced.

Therefore, the new system will standardise question papers and examination schedules without shifting answer sheet evaluation entirely to the state level.

Why Is Karnataka Introducing Common Question Papers For 1st PUC?

The state government intends to strengthen the monitoring of academic standards from the first year of the Pre-University Course. The common question paper arrangement is expected to help authorities get a better understanding of students' academic performance across colleges.

School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said the initiative would allow the department to assess students' performance and identify subjects or areas where they need additional academic support before entering the second year of PU studies.

He also indicated that the move could contribute to improving the overall pass percentage in the 2nd PUC examinations.

Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027: What Students Should Know

For students preparing to appear in the 2027 annual examinations, the introduction of common question papers will bring a uniform examination pattern across PU colleges in Karnataka.

The key details of the revised arrangement are:

KSEAB will prepare the common question papers.

Colleges will receive the papers digitally on examination days.

All PU colleges will follow a common examination timetable.

Practical examination schedules will be decided at the district level.

Colleges will continue evaluating answer sheets.

District Deputy Directors will review and approve results before their announcement.

The new arrangement will be implemented for Karnataka's 1st PUC annual examinations from 2027. While question paper preparation will move to the state level, colleges will retain their role in evaluating answer sheets.

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