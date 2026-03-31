Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationJ-K Govt Cracks Down On Private Schools Over Fee Hike, Orders Strict Action

J-K Govt Cracks Down On Private Schools Over Fee Hike, Orders Strict Action

J-K govt orders strict action against private schools over arbitrary fee hikes, directs inspections and stronger monitoring.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 03:41 PM (IST)

Jammu: The government on Monday directed the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) to take firm action against private schools indulging in arbitrary fee hikes and found violating prescribed norms.

Education Minister Sakeena Itoo passed the directions while chairing a comprehensive review meeting at the Civil Secretariat here to assess the performance, administrative functioning and ongoing academic reforms of JKBOSE, an official spokesman said.

The minister evaluated the Board’s preparedness for upcoming examinations, timely declaration of results, curriculum implementation and grievance redressal mechanisms.

Expressing concern over complaints regarding arbitrary fee hikes by certain private educational institutions, Itoo issued clear directions for constant monitoring and regular inspections of private schools.

“Take firm action against private schools indulging in arbitrary fee hikes and found violating prescribed norms or imposing unjustified financial burdens on parents,” she said.

The minister asked the authorities to form committees, comprising school education department and JKBOSE officials, for regular inspection and monitoring of private schools across Jammu and Kashmir, including CBSE-affiliated schools.

“Schools must function with responsibility and transparency. Any attempt to exploit students or parents through unauthorized fee structures will not be tolerated,” she asserted, adding that strict enforcement of existing regulations is essential to protect public trust.

The minister called for strengthening coordination between district education authorities and regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with government guidelines.

She also emphasized on establishing a robust feedback and grievance redressal mechanism to identify gaps and improve service delivery within the education system.

Itoo stressed the need for adopting technology-driven solutions to enhance operational transparency and improve coordination between schools and JKBOSE. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 31 Mar 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News J&K Private Schools J&K Private School Fee Hike
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
J-K Govt Cracks Down On Private Schools Over Fee Hike, Orders Strict Action
J-K Govt Cracks Down On Private Schools Over Fee Hike, Orders Strict Action
Education
NIC Recruitment 2026 Open For 243 Scientist-B Posts, Check Direct Link To Apply, GATE Eligibility & Salary
NIC Recruitment 2026 Open For 243 Scientist-B Posts, Check Direct Link To Apply, GATE Eligibility & Salary
Education
Punjab Schools To Send SMS Alerts For Student, Teacher Absence From April 1
Punjab Schools To Send SMS Alerts For Student, Teacher Absence From April 1
Education
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026: Big Update on Second Exam LOC Submission, Board Issues Strict Guidelines
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026: Big Update On Second Exam LOC Submission, Board Issues Strict Guidelines
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL ACE: Former Tennis Star Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead of Bengal Elections
GLOBAL CONFLICT: AI-Assisted Strikes Escalate US-Israel Attacks on Iran, 11 Dead in Mahallat
GLOBAL ALERT: Iran Threatens UAE as US Considers Ground Operation on Kharg Island
TRAGEDY ALERT: Nalanda Temple Stampede Claims 8 Lives Amid Mahavir Jayanti Crowds
War Update: UAE intercepts Iranian Shahed drones mid-air, video surfaces
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
Protecting Children In The Digital Age: The Legal Case For Regulating Social Media Access
Opinion
Embed widget