Jharkhand Board Exams 2026 Begin Amid Tight Security; Check Details Here

Jharkhand Board Exams 2026 Begin Amid Tight Security; Check Details Here

Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 exams start with tight security; JAC warns against fake question papers on social media.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 11:44 AM (IST)

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has commenced the Class 10 board examinations on Tuesday morning under strict security measures. The Class 12 exams are scheduled to begin later in the day, officials confirmed.  

Massive Student Participation Across the State 

This year, around 4.23 lakh students are enrolled for the Class 10 exams, taking place at 1,232 centres. Meanwhile, over 3.24 lakh candidates will appear for Class 12 examinations at 757 centres. 

The Class 10 exams started at 9:45 am and will continue until 1:00 pm, while Class 12 exams are set to run from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. 

"The class10 exams started with vocational subjects. The class 12 examination will begin in the second sitting," JAC secretary Jayant Mishra told the media. 

He added that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct. "In a bid to ensure free and fair examinations, CCTV cameras have been installed at all examination halls, and invigilators have been prohibited from carrying mobile phones during the examinations," Mishra said. 

The Class 10 exams will conclude with regional language papers on 17 February, while Class 12 exams will wrap up with core language subjects on 23 February, coinciding with civic body elections in the state. Mishra added, "We have sought guidelines from the State Election Commission over the clash of the date. Based on the guidelines, we will take further decisions."  

JAC Issues Strict Warning on Fake Question Papers 

The council has issued a stern warning after reports surfaced of fake and old question papers being circulated on platforms such as YouTube, Telegram, WhatsApp, and other social media channels. Such actions are considered a serious threat to the integrity and fairness of the exams. 

JAC clarified that creating, sharing, or forwarding fake question papers, as well as spreading rumours, will be treated as a criminal offence. Violators will face strict legal action under the IT Act 2000 and the Indian Penal Code. In addition, social media channels or groups involved will be shut down, and the names of that responsible will be publicly disclosed. 

The council urged the public to maintain peace near exam centres, report any suspicious activity immediately, and rely only on official notifications issued by JAC. A toll-free helpline has also been provided for candidates seeking assistance. 

Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
