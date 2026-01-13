JEE & NEET in Class XI? Panel Proposes 2–3 Hours Coaching Cap, Hybrid Assessment Model

A central committee examining India’s booming coaching industry is considering major shifts to the way students are assessed and admitted for higher education, with proposals ranging from holding competitive entrance tests a year earlier to restricting coaching hours and introducing hybrid evaluation systems tying school performance to aptitude tests.

Entrance Exams in Class XI Under Examination

During a meeting held on November 15, the 11-member panel reviewed long-standing pressures that drive students into intensive year-long coaching, especially high-stakes tests such as JEE, NEET and CUET.

According to TOI, members discussed whether national entrance examinations could be shifted to Class XI instead of Class XII. Before any recommendation is finalised, the panel will examine whether school boards are aligned closely enough in their Class XI curriculum to support such a timeline.

Some committee members argued that bringing exams forward could ease the “high stakes” build-up that now peaks in Class XII and gives coaching centres disproportionate influence over student outcomes. The group also discussed the possibility of conducting entrance tests twice a year potentially in April and November reflecting existing models and aligning with NEP-2020 objectives.

Proposal to Cap Coaching Hours

A second reform under serious review concerns the number of hours students spend in commercial coaching centres. Members floated against the idea of limiting classes to no more than two to three hours daily, a stark change from the five to six-hour sessions widely reported across major coaching hubs. Advocates of the cap said this would help reduce fatigue, restore equilibrium between school and coaching, and ensure classroom learning regains primacy over outsourced instruction.

Hybrid Evaluation Model Gains Attention

The panel also discussed a hybrid admissions framework that gives weightage to both board exam scores and aptitude assessments. Officials noted that such a model could reinforce internal assessments, strengthen school-based learning, and discourage excessive dependence on private coaching.

Discussions extended to broader systemic gaps as well, including fragmented syllabi across boards, the rise of dummy schools, uneven teacher training, weak formative assessments, and the absence of structured career guidance. As part of the follow-up, NCERT has been tasked with coordinating with CBSE and state boards to compare Class XI and XII syllabi with competitive exam requirements, with the aim of reducing misalignment and curriculum disparities.

