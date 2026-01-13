Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Scorecard Soon At ibps.in, Here's How To Check

IBPS to release RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon; scorecards, cut-off and mains schedule shared for 8,022 vacancies.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 11:10 AM (IST)

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Clerk (Office Assistant – Multipurpose) Prelims Result 2025 soon. Candidates who took the examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website at ibps.in. 

The preliminary examination result for the RRB Clerk posts is expected to be announced before the third week of January 2026. The exam was conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025. The RRB Clerk 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 8,022 vacancies. 

Along with the result, the authorities will release the scorecard for candidates. The IBPS RRB Clerk scorecard will include details such as the candidate’s name, address, marks obtained in each section, and qualifying status. 

Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains examination, which is scheduled for February 1, 2026. 

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How To Download Scorecard 

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for the IBPS RRB Clerk result on the homepage. 

Step 3: Select “Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB-XIV – Office Assistant (Multipurpose)”. 

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password/date of birth, then click Submit. 

Step 5: Your result status (qualified/not qualified) will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download and save a copy of the result for future reference. 

NOTE: Candidates can expect the provisional allotment of posts to take place before March 2026 (official date), once the interview, prelims and mains exams have been completed successfully. 

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2025: Marking Scheme 

For the convenience of candidates, the marking scheme for the IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Preliminary Examination is outlined below: 

  • The paper consists of a total of 80 questions. 
  • Each question carries one mark. 
  • Candidates will earn one mark for every correct answer. 
  • For every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. 
  • No marks will be awarded or deducted for questions left unanswered. 

Published at : 13 Jan 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
