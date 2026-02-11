Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2026: Key Chapters, Smart Prep Tips And Other Details Here

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2026: Check important chapters, preparation tips, and school assembly points to boost scores with smart revision.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 03:21 PM (IST)

CBSE Exams 2026: With the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics exam 2026 on the horizon, students across schools are shifting focus to structured preparation and concept clarity. Mathematics remains a scoring subject when approached with the right strategy, steady practice, and awareness of high-weightage areas. For school assemblies and classroom briefings, here’s a clear, student-friendly guide covering important topics and practical tips to help learners stay exam-ready. 

Important Topics to Prioritise for CBSE Class 10 Maths 

A focused approach begins with identifying chapters that frequently carry significant weight. Core algebra topics such as Real Numbers, Polynomials, Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables, Quadratic Equations, and Arithmetic Progressions form the backbone of the paper. These chapters test both conceptual understanding and problem-solving speed. 

In Geometry, students should pay close attention to Triangles, Circles, Constructions, Areas Related to Circles, and Surface Areas and Volumes. These chapters are often application-based and require clarity of theorems and formulas. From Trigonometry, Introduction to Trigonometry, Trigonometric Identities, and Heights and Distances are essential and scoring if practiced well. 

Additionally, Coordinate Geometry, Statistics, and Probability are crucial units that can help boost overall marks when formulas and methods are revised consistently. 

Smart Preparation Tips for Better Performance 

Effective preparation is less about long study hours and more about consistency. Students should begin by completing the syllabus early and revising chapter-wise formulas daily. Solving NCERT textbooks and exemplar problems is non-negotiable, as most exam questions are framed around these concepts. 

Practicing previous years’ question papers and sample papers helps students understand the exam pattern, improve time management, and reduce exam-day anxiety. Maintaining a formula notebook and revising it before practice sessions can significantly improve accuracy. 

Regular doubt-clearing, whether through teachers or peer discussions, ensures that weak areas don’t pile up close to the exam. 

School Assembly Pointers for Students 

During school assemblies, teachers can remind students to stay calm, stick to a daily revision plan, and avoid last-minute cramming. Emphasising neat stepwise presentation, proper use of mathematical symbols, and rechecking calculations can make a noticeable difference in final scores. 

Students should also be encouraged to maintain a healthy routine, balance screen time, and get adequate rest, especially during revision months. 

