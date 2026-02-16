JEE Mains Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the final answer key for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1. Candidates who took the January session can now view the final answers on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The result is expected to be announced soon. Along with the scorecards, the cut-off marks will also be published. Students should keep their application number and date of birth handy so they can check their results as soon as they are released.

As per the official notice, the final answer key relates to the examinations held between 21 January and 28 January 2026. The document provides subject-wise question IDs for Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, along with the correct answers for both domestic and international candidates. This final key will be used to compile the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 results.

The objection window for the provisional answer key closed on 6 February. After reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates, the NTA has now issued the final answer key.

JEE Mains Result 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official JEE Main result website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, “View score card” or “View JEE Main 2026 result.”

Step 3: Enter your application number and password in the required fields.

Step 4: Your NTA JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen along with your scores.

Step 5: Download and print the result page for future reference.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam:

Session 1 of JEE Main 2026 was conducted in computer-based mode between 21 January and 29 January. The test took place in two daily shifts the morning session from 9:00 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

For the BE/BTech papers, the examination was held from 21 January to 28 January. Students and subject experts generally rated the overall difficulty level as moderate, although it varied slightly across different shifts and subjects.

In comparison, last year (2025), the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the January session results on 11 February. The exam that year was conducted from 22 January to 30 January, and the agency removed 12 questions from the final answer key for that session.

JEE Main 2026: Number of Questions Dropped in Final Answer Key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has removed nine questions from JEE Main 2026 Session 1 (Paper 1 – BE/BTech), as stated in the final answer key.

The decision was taken after subject specialists examined the objections raised by candidates against the provisional key. Based on their review, the disputed questions were withdrawn.

Under NTA’s marking rules, if a question is dropped, candidates who attempted it are awarded full marks. In some situations, candidates who appeared for the exam may also be given the benefit, depending on the official evaluation policy.

These questions are removed from various shifts of the January session. The final scores and percentile rankings will be prepared after factoring in these changes.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI