CBSE Board Exams 2026: With the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 beginning tomorrow on February 17, Mathematics (Standard 041 and Basic 241) will be the first major paper students face. Maths plays a vital role in determining the overall percentage and can influence subject choices in Class 11, which is why many students feel pressure before the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Math Exam 2026: Date and Timing Details

According to the official schedule released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Class 10 board examinations will begin on 17th February 2026, with Mathematics as the first major subject.

Exam Schedule:

Reporting Time: 10:00 AM

Question Paper Distribution: 10:15 AM

Exam Begins: 10:30 AM

Exam Ends: 1:30 PM

Total Duration: 3 Hours

Students should make full use of the initial 15 minutes to read the question paper carefully and plan the order of attempting questions.

Mathematics Basic vs Mathematics Standard: What’s the Difference?

CBSE provides two levels of Mathematics in Class 10 to suit different academic plans.

Mathematics Standard:

This option is intended for students who plan to study Mathematics in Class 11. The paper usually contains more application-based and competency-focused questions and is slightly more challenging.

Mathematics Basic:

This level is designed for students who do not wish to continue Mathematics in higher classes. While the syllabus remains the same, the difficulty level and question framing are comparatively simpler.

CBSE Class 10 Math Exam Pattern 2026:

The theory paper is worth 80 marks and will be conducted over three hours, while the remaining 20 marks come from internal assessment.

The question paper typically includes:

MCQs (1 mark each)

Short answer questions (2 marks)

Competency-based questions (3 marks)

Long answer questions (4 and 5 marks)

Case study-based questions

Knowing this structure helps students manage time and prioritise high-scoring sections.

CBSE Class 10 Math Exam 2026: Section-Wise Strategy to Maximise Marks

Section A: MCQs

Focus on formula revision and quick calculations. Accuracy is very important because there is no step marking. Standard Math may include more application-based MCQs, while Basic Math tends to be more direct.

Section B: 2-Mark Questions

Write proper steps even for short answers. Regular practice of NCERT exercises is highly recommended.

Section C: 3-Mark Questions

This section checks analytical skills. Pay special attention to Quadratic Equations, Arithmetic Progressions, Triangles, and Trigonometry.

Section D: 4 & 5-Mark Questions

These carry high weightage. Show complete steps, draw neat diagrams in Geometry, and write final answers with correct units. Presentation can make a big difference.

CBSE Class 10 Math Exam 2026: Important Chapters to Prioritise

While the entire syllabus is important, students should revise these chapters thoroughly:

Real Numbers

Polynomials

Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

Quadratic Equations

Arithmetic Progressions

Triangles

Trigonometric Identities

Surface Areas and Volumes

Statistics

Students appearing for Standard Math should also practise additional competency-based questions from sample papers.

CBSE Class 10 Math Exam 2026: Last-Minute Tips for Exam Day

With the exam just around the corner, avoid starting new topics now. Focus on revising formulas and solving at least two full-length sample papers in exam conditions. Identify weak areas and revise them quickly.

Most importantly, sleep well before the exam, eat a light and healthy meal, and stay calm. Confidence, clear concepts, and regular practice will help you perform your best in the CBSE Class 10 Math Exam 2026.

