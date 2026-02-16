UP Board Exams 2026: Security Measures Tightened Ahead of Class 10, 12 Exams

UP Board Exams 2026: The Uttar Pradesh government has reviewed preparedness for the upcoming UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations and directed officials to reinforce security and complete all logistical arrangements before the exams commence on February 18. The review meeting, held on Friday (February 13), focused on ensuring smooth and fair conduct of the large-scale state examinations.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the board examinations from February 18 to March 12, 2026. Both Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) exams will be conducted in two daily shifts across the state.

Exam Schedule and Shift Timings

According to the official timetable, the morning session will run from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the afternoon session is scheduled between 2:00 pm and 5:15 pm. The Class 10 examinations will begin with the Hindi paper, followed by the computer subject.

Authorities have been instructed to ensure that all exam centres are fully equipped well in advance of the first paper. The focus remains on maintaining discipline, preventing malpractice, and providing a comfortable environment for candidates.

Review Meeting Highlights

An online review meeting was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, with participation from education officials across the state. Director of Education Mahendra Dev and Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh were also in attendance.

During the meeting, Sharma instructed authorities to conduct regular inspections of the command-and-control rooms set up in different districts. He also ordered surprise visits to examination centres to verify seating arrangements, functional toilets, availability of safe drinking water, and uninterrupted electricity supply in line with candidate strength.

He further emphasised that armed police personnel must be deployed to safeguard the control rooms at all UP-Board examination centres.

Enhanced Vigilance at Examination Centres

District school inspectors have been directed to complete all exam-related preparations within the stipulated timeline and ensure that details of room inspectors for each centre are available in district control rooms.

Officials were also told to release advance funds for examination work to the concerned employees without delay.

During the meeting, Mahendra Dev stressed the careful verification of room inspectors and their ID cards. He said flying squads have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance at sensitive exam centres.

Bhagwati Singh asked the officials to strengthen room security for question papers and answer sheets, take quick legal action against social media rumours, and ensure safe transportation of answer sheet to collection centres after the Uttar Pradesh board exams.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI