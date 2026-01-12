JEE Main Admit Card 2026 Expected To Be Released Soon, Check When And How To Download

JEE Main Hall Ticket 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains January session hall ticket 2026 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

To download the hall ticket, candidates will need their application number and date of birth. The JEE Main admit card will only be available online and will not be sent by post. Applicants must visit the official NTA JEE website to access it.

Since the JEE Main January session 2026 city intimation slip has already been issued, the hall ticket is expected to be released next week. It is likely to be available by January 17, around three to four days before the examination begins on January 21. The revised exam dates for the January session are now January 21 to 29, 2026.

The JEE Main 2026 hall ticket will mention the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, reporting time, exam shift, test centre address, and other relevant details.

JEE Main Admit Card 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the JEE Main 2026 hall ticket.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2026 hall ticket in PDF format.

Step 5: Save the file and take a printout for future use.

NOTE: The JEE Main 2026 hall ticket is mandatory throughout the examination process. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre without it.

In addition to the admit card, candidates are required to bring a valid photo ID. Both documents are verified at the entry gate, and checks are carried out strictly.

JEE Main Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned

The JEE Main admit card serves more than just an entry pass; it also acts as an official identity document for the examination.

The hall ticket will include the following details:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Date of birth

Examination date

Exam shift and reporting time

Examination centre address

Candidate’s photograph and signature

Important instructions for exam day

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI