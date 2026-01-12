Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationJEE Main Admit Card 2026 Expected To Be Released Soon, Check When And How To Download

JEE Main Admit Card 2026 Expected To Be Released Soon, Check When And How To Download

JEE Main 2026 hall ticket likely soon. Exam from 21–29 Jan. Admit card must be carried with a valid photo ID.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 09:23 AM (IST)

JEE Main Hall Ticket 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains January session hall ticket 2026 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.  

To download the hall ticket, candidates will need their application number and date of birth. The JEE Main admit card will only be available online and will not be sent by post. Applicants must visit the official NTA JEE website to access it. 

Since the JEE Main January session 2026 city intimation slip has already been issued, the hall ticket is expected to be released next week. It is likely to be available by January 17, around three to four days before the examination begins on January 21. The revised exam dates for the January session are now January 21 to 29, 2026. 

The JEE Main 2026 hall ticket will mention the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, reporting time, exam shift, test centre address, and other relevant details. 

JEE Main Admit Card 2026: How to Download 

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for the JEE Main 2026 hall ticket. 

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth. 

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2026 hall ticket in PDF format. 

Step 5: Save the file and take a printout for future use. 

NOTE: The JEE Main 2026 hall ticket is mandatory throughout the examination process. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre without it. 

In addition to the admit card, candidates are required to bring a valid photo ID. Both documents are verified at the entry gate, and checks are carried out strictly. 

JEE Main Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned 

The JEE Main admit card serves more than just an entry pass; it also acts as an official identity document for the examination. 

The hall ticket will include the following details: 

  • Candidate’s name 
  • Roll number 
  • Date of birth 
  • Examination date 
  • Exam shift and reporting time 
  • Examination centre address 
  • Candidate’s photograph and signature 
  • Important instructions for exam day 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
JEE Main Admit Card 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Jammu and Kashmir
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
World
‘We’re Ready To Talk, But…’: Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel As Protest Death Toll Crosses 500
‘We’re Ready To Talk, But…’: Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel As Protest Death Toll Crosses 500
Science
Countdown Begins: ISRO Gears Up For First Satellite Launch Of 2026
Countdown Begins: ISRO Gears Up For First Satellite Launch Of 2026
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget