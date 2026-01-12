Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ranchi Suspends KG–Class 6 Classes Till Jan 14 Amid Cold Wave Alert

Ranchi suspends KG–6 classes till Jan 14 due to cold wave alert; Tamil Nadu sees rain with heavy showers forecast in select districts.

By : ANI | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 08:27 AM (IST)

Ranchi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Ranchi has issued a special bulletin forecasting persistent severe cold and cold wave conditions across the district over the coming days. Subsequently, several guidelines for schools and teachers were issued. 

According to a release, Ranchi district has been marked as a Yellow Zone, and a warning of severe cold and a cold wave has been issued. In view of this, the Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate, Ranchi, Manjunath Bhajantri, has issued guidelines. 

Keeping in mind the health and safety of students, under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, arrangements are being made in all private schools operating in the Ranchi district. 

That includes teaching and learning activities for classes KG to Class 6 will remain completely suspended from January 12 (Monday) to January 14 (Wednesday). 

Moreover, teaching and learning activities for students in classes 7 to 12 will begin at 10:00 AM. The school management will ensure full responsibility for this. All private school managements are directed to strictly comply with this order. 

If any school has scheduled examinations during this period, it may conduct them at its discretion. All parents, students, and school management are requested to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the cold and to prioritise the safety of children, as per the release. 

Meanwhile, the Northeast Monsoon brought rainfall to several areas across Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal region, and light rain to Puducherry on Sunday. 

Temperatures remained largely stable in these areas, hovering around or slightly above normal. Madurai Airport recorded the day's maximum temperature at 32.4°C. In the plains, Madurai City recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 17.8°C, while the hill station of Kodaikanal experienced a low of 10.9°C.According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, light to moderate rainfall is expected over the next 7 days, with heavy rain alerts for specific districts. 

On January 11, light to moderate rain is expected across several areas, with heavy rain warnings issued for Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and The Nilgiris. On January 12, the areas with heavy rain warnings are Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai districts, and the Karaikal area. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
