School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

‘We’re Ready To Talk, But…’: Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel As Protest Death Toll Crosses 500

Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K

Digital Arrest: Elderly Doctor Couple Duped Of ₹14 Crore In South Delhi Cyber Fraud

Amit Shah Warns Kerala Against Relying On Remittances-Based Economy

Hema Malini Trolled Over ‘Cold’ Behaviour At Mathura Sports Event; Video Goes Viral

Delhi Metro Invites Bids For Videography, Media Services To Document Events & Projects

Mystery Balloon From Bangladesh Found In Assam Raises Alarm: Sparks Security Probe

Sikh Nagar Kirtan Targeted Again In New Zealand: Procession Disrupted, Participants Intimidated

International News

'Make A Deal Or No Oil': Trump Threatens Cuba After Venezuela Shift

Did You Get Instagram's Password Reset Mail? Users Claim Massive Security Breach, Meta Issues Statement

Tehran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threats As Israel Goes On High Alert

‘No Place In Our City’: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Slams Hamas Slogans At Queens Rally

Hindu Man Shot Dead In Pakistan, Protests Erupt

Operation Hawkeye: US Launches Fresh Strikes On ISIS Targets In Syria After Deadly Ambush

Business News

Mukesh Ambani Announces Rs 7 Lakh Crore Investment Plan For Gujarat At Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Govt Should Refrain From Hiking Income Tax Surcharge On Super-Rich In Budget: Experts

MEA Says Modi And Trump Spoke Eight Times, Rejects US Claim On Trade Deal

Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Faces $1.7 Billion Bond Order In US Divorce Battle

TCS Tightens WFO Rules, Stalls Appraisals For Some Employees Over Non-Compliance

Sports News

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: KL Rahul-Harshit Rana Rescue Act Power India To 1-0 Series Lead

Virat Kohli Hits 28,000 Runs, Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar In Cricket History

T20 World Cup Drama: Bangladesh Still Waiting For ICC's Reply On India Matches

Bad News From Vadodara! India All-Rounder Gets Injured While Bowling

'Nonsense': Harsha Bhogle Slams Harshit Rana Trolls On Commentary During IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI