School Assembly News Headlines Today January 12, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, January 12, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- ‘We’re Ready To Talk, But…’: Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel As Protest Death Toll Crosses 500
- Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
- Digital Arrest: Elderly Doctor Couple Duped Of ₹14 Crore In South Delhi Cyber Fraud
- Amit Shah Warns Kerala Against Relying On Remittances-Based Economy
- Hema Malini Trolled Over ‘Cold’ Behaviour At Mathura Sports Event; Video Goes Viral
- Delhi Metro Invites Bids For Videography, Media Services To Document Events & Projects
- Mystery Balloon From Bangladesh Found In Assam Raises Alarm: Sparks Security Probe
- Sikh Nagar Kirtan Targeted Again In New Zealand: Procession Disrupted, Participants Intimidated
International News
- 'Make A Deal Or No Oil': Trump Threatens Cuba After Venezuela Shift
- Did You Get Instagram's Password Reset Mail? Users Claim Massive Security Breach, Meta Issues Statement
- Tehran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threats As Israel Goes On High Alert
- ‘No Place In Our City’: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Slams Hamas Slogans At Queens Rally
- Hindu Man Shot Dead In Pakistan, Protests Erupt
- Operation Hawkeye: US Launches Fresh Strikes On ISIS Targets In Syria After Deadly Ambush
Business News
- Mukesh Ambani Announces Rs 7 Lakh Crore Investment Plan For Gujarat At Vibrant Gujarat Summit
- Govt Should Refrain From Hiking Income Tax Surcharge On Super-Rich In Budget: Experts
- MEA Says Modi And Trump Spoke Eight Times, Rejects US Claim On Trade Deal
- Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Faces $1.7 Billion Bond Order In US Divorce Battle
- TCS Tightens WFO Rules, Stalls Appraisals For Some Employees Over Non-Compliance
Sports News
- IND vs NZ 1st ODI: KL Rahul-Harshit Rana Rescue Act Power India To 1-0 Series Lead
- Virat Kohli Hits 28,000 Runs, Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar In Cricket History
- T20 World Cup Drama: Bangladesh Still Waiting For ICC's Reply On India Matches
- Bad News From Vadodara! India All-Rounder Gets Injured While Bowling
- 'Nonsense': Harsha Bhogle Slams Harshit Rana Trolls On Commentary During IND vs NZ 1st ODI
