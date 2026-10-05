JEE Advanced 2026: Women Qualifiers Cross 10,000 For First Time, Highest Rate In Six Years

JEE Advanced 2026: Women candidates recorded their highest success rate in the IIT JEE-Advanced entrance examination in 2026, with the number of women qualifying crossing 10,000 for the first time in six years, according to official data.

The findings were reported in the 2026 Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) report prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, which conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced this year. The report shows that the qualification rate among registered women candidates increased to 23.4 per cent in 2026, up from 21.7 per cent in 2025.

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JEE Advanced 2026: Over 10,000 Women Candidates Qualify

A total of 43,112 women registered for JEE Advanced 2026, of whom 40,562 appeared in both papers. Among those who appeared, 10,107 candidates qualified.

The figure marks the first time in the last six years that the number of women qualifying in JEE Advanced has crossed the 10,000 marks. The qualification rate also increased from last year, meaning approximately one in four registered women candidates qualified in 2026, compared with around one in five in 2025.

The report also highlighted the allocation of seats for women candidates.

"In 2026, 3,814 female-only seats (including female supernumerary seats) were allotted, and 37 female candidates secured seats through the gender-neutral pool," the report said.

SC, ST Qualification Numbers Rise In 2026

The JIC report also recorded a significant rise in the qualification rates of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates compared with the previous year.

The qualification rate increased by 9.8 percentage points for SC candidates and by 8.1 percentage points for ST candidates. In terms of the number of successful candidates, 15,856 SC candidates qualified in 2026, compared with 12,499 in 2025.

Among ST candidates, the number increased from 5,008 in 2025 to 6,379 in 2026.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE (Main) are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced).

JEE Advanced 2026: 56,880 Candidates Qualify

JEE Advanced 2026 was held on May 17, with candidates required to appear in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. A total of 1,79,694 candidates appeared in both papers.

The result was announced on June 1, with 56,880 candidates qualifying for the examination.

The JIC report also explained the approach used for determining the qualifying criteria.

"The qualifying criteria were relaxed to ensure at least twice the number of candidates qualify as compared to available seats in each category," the report said.

The JIC report is compiled annually by the IIT that conducts the examination. It includes statistical summaries of student performance as well as information related to seating matrices and changes in branch allocation.

General Category Qualification Rate Declines

The report showed a different trend for general category candidates. The number of general category qualifiers declined from 16,154 in 2025 to 15,883 in 2026.

Their qualification rate also dropped from 43 per cent last year to 39.8 per cent this year.

For the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the number of qualifiers increased from 6,291 in 2025 to 6,377 in 2026.

Among OBC-NCL candidates, the qualification rate decreased from 18.2 per cent to 17.5 per cent. The number of OBC-NCL qualifiers also fell from 12,606 in 2025 to 12,385 this year.

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JEE Advanced Ranks To Be Used Beyond IITs

The JEE Advanced 2026 ranks will also be considered for undergraduate admissions at several institutions outside the IIT system.

These institutions include IISc Bengaluru, IIM Lucknow, the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy, the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology.

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