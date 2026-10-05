CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination timetable for the 2026-27 academic session soon. Once announced, the CBSE Date Sheet 2027 will be made available on the board’s official website at cbse.gov.in.

The timetable will be important for students as it will provide the subject-wise examination schedule, allowing them to organise their preparation according to the dates and the gaps between papers. Students can use the schedule to plan revision, prioritise subjects, and structure their study routine in the run-up to the board examinations.

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CBSE Date Sheet 2027: What Will Be Announced?

Along with the main examination schedule for Classes 10 and 12, students can expect details related to other examinations to be announced by the board.

The expected information includes the main board examination date sheet, details of the Class 12 board examination for sports students, the timeline for the Class 10 second board examination, and the Class 12 supplementary examination dates.

The tentative date sheet is also expected to provide an overview of the CBSE board examination timeline for 2027. Students should check the official website for the final schedule once the board publishes the notification.

CBSE Class 10, 12 LOC Submission Underway

CBSE began the online submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on September 24. Schools affiliated with the board can submit details of eligible candidates through the official CBSE portal.

The deadline for submitting the LOC without a late fee is October 21. Schools will also be able to submit the details with a late fee from October 22 to October 26.

According to CBSE, students whose names are not submitted through the online LOC process will not be permitted to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the examination circulars or latest notices section.

Step 3: Find the notification related to the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations 2027.

Step 4: Open the official date sheet PDF.

Step 5: Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date, and exam timing.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027: Details Students Should Check

After the date sheet is released, students should carefully check all the information provided in the official PDF. The schedule will help candidates identify their examination dates and the available preparation gaps between subjects.

The CBSE timetable is expected to cover the main board examination schedule for Classes 10 and 12. It is also expected to include the Class 12 board examination for sports students, the Class 10 second board examination timeline, and Class 12 supplementary examination dates.

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CBSE Board Exams 2027: Why The Date Sheet Matters

The release of the timetable will allow students to move from general preparation to a more structured revision plan. Candidates can organise their remaining study time based on the sequence of subjects and the gaps between examinations.

The board examination schedule is also expected to indicate the overall examination timeline and provide an idea of the number of students expected to appear for the 2027 board examinations.

Students and schools should rely on the official CBSE website for the final timetable and related examination announcements.

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