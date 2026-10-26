Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Legal action threatened; online classes extended amid campus unrest.

Jamia Millia Islamia has issued a final notice directing protesting students to immediately vacate the Gulistan-e-Ghalib Building and Ghalib Lawn in the university’s North Campus, warning of disciplinary and legal action for non-compliance. The notice was issued by the Office of the Chief Proctor to a student from the Department of Geography. The university said the continued sit-in and hunger strike were disrupting the functioning of the Political Science and Economics departments, despite the authorities having agreed in principle to the protesters’ charter of demands.

Final Warning

The notice stated that the competent authority had approved the charter of demands in principle, following which most protesters had ended their hunger strike, called off the protest and vacated the buildings.

Jamia Millia Islamia has extended online classes until November 8, 2026, amid ongoing student protests on campus. The university administration said the mode of classes would be reviewed after the Diwali holidays, depending on the situation on campus. The university has also decided to conduct the second mid-term semester examinations online. The examination schedule and guidelines will be finalised by the respective departments in consultation with the Controller of Examinations. PhD research scholars have been directed to consult their supervisors online. — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2026

However, it said that some students continued their sit-in and hunger strike despite the university’s decision being communicated through an order released at 5.09 am on October 26. The Registrar had also notified the decision at 4.15 am, according to the notice.

The university said a delegation of senior faculty members and officials met the student at around 8.50 am and spent more than three hours urging them to end the protest. It said that the student did not heed their requests and continued to occupy the premises.

Disruption Alleged

The Chief Proctor’s office described the continued presence of protesters in the Gulistan-e-Ghalib Building, which houses the Political Science and Economics departments, as unlawful and said it was affecting the departments’ smooth functioning.

The notice also said that members of the crowd had broken locks belonging to the departments and damaged university property. It further claimed that some former students were present inside the building or elsewhere on campus.

The university said the continued protest disregarded the conditions mutually agreed upon and accused the protesters of seeking to keep the issue alive for their own interests.

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Legal Action Warning

The student was given a final opportunity to immediately vacate both the building and the sit-in site at Ghalib Lawn, along with other protesters.

“If you do not vacate the said premises immediately, disciplinary and legal action shall be initiated against you,” the notice stated.

Copies of the notice were marked to senior university officials, including the Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, the Head of the Department of Geography, the Security Advisor and the Secretary to the Vice-Chancellor.

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Police Identify 150+ Suspects

Delhi Police have identified more than 150 suspects in connection with the ongoing protests. Police have received four complaints from the university’s Registrar and may register another FIR after examining the remaining complaints. An FIR has already been registered over allegations of forcibly entering the campus, naming Congress MPs Imran Masood and Imran Pratapgarhi, Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council member Shahnawaz Khan and AIMIM’s Delhi unit president Shoaib Jamai, among others.

Delhi Police have also sent the FIR report concerning the three MPs to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Protesters Stage Mock-Corpse Demonstration

The investigation is being carried out using mobile phone videos, CCTV footage, photographs and drone footage, police sources said. Delhi Police are also preparing to take strict action against anyone creating a disturbance outside the university campus.

Meanwhile, on the 15th day of the protests, students staged a demonstration inside the campus by placing mock corpses.

The students are seeking the reinstatement of the students’ union and the restoration of union elections at Jamia Millia Islamia.