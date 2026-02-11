Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationJAC Board Exam 2026: Jharkhand Board Reschedules Class 8, 9, 11 And 12 Exams Due To Civic Polls

JAC Board Exam 2026: Jharkhand Board Reschedules Class 8, 9, 11 And 12 Exams Due To Civic Polls

JAC revises Class 8, 9, 11, 12 exam dates for 2026 due to Jharkhand civic elections; new schedule released.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 01:17 PM (IST)

JAC Board Exam 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, has announced changes to the examination timetable for Classes 8, 9, 11, and 12. The decision has been taken in view of the upcoming civic body elections in the state. Notably, polling for the municipal elections in Jharkhand is scheduled for February 23, while vote counting will take place on February 27. As a result, several exams that were earlier planned on these dates have now been rescheduled.  

JAC Board Exam 2026: Revised Exam Dates Announced 

As per the updated schedule released by the board, the Intermediate (Class 12) Hindi B examination, which was earlier slated for February 23, will now be conducted on February 24, 2026. 

The Class 8 examination was initially scheduled for February 24. However, under the revised timetable, the exam will now be held on March 2, 2026. 

Similarly, the Class 11 examinations were earlier planned between February 25 and February 27. Since the counting of votes for the civic elections falls on February 27, holding examinations on that day will not be feasible. Consequently, the Jharkhand Board has rescheduled the Class 11 exams to be conducted on February 25, 26 and 28, 2026. 

In addition, the Class 9 examinations, which were earlier fixed for February 28 and March 2, have also been revised. According to the new schedule, Class 9 exams will now take place on March 6 and March 7, 2026.  

JAC Board Exam 2026: Minimum Passing Criteria Explained 

Students are advised that to successfully clear the board examinations, it is mandatory to secure the prescribed minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. However, candidates who fail in one or two subjects will be given another opportunity to pass through compartment examinations, which are conducted later by the board. 

For the latest updates related to the JAC Board Exam Date 2026 and other exam-related announcements, students are encouraged to regularly check the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council. 

Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
