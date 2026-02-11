CISCE ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Feb 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will start the ISC Class 12 board examinations for 2026 from tomorrow, 12 February, with Psychology as the first paper. Nearly 1.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the ISC Class 12 exams this year.

As per the ISC Class 12 date sheet 2026, the examinations will be held from 12 February to 6 April. The Psychology paper includes a 70-mark theory exam, along with 30 marks for project work.

CISCE ISC 12th Board Exams From Tomorrow: Last-Minute Instructions

To avoid any issues at the examination centre, students should carefully follow these CISCE guidelines:

Mandatory document: Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without the original ISC Class 12 admit card 2026.

Verification: After receiving the admit card, check your name, roll number, and subject details carefully. Report any errors to your school authorities immediately.

Reporting time: Reach to the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the exam begins to complete security checks.

Stationery: Carry only the items allowed, as listed on the back of your ISC admit card 2026.

Exam Day Timings: Reporting Time, Reading Time, and Paper Duration for ISC 2026

The ISC Board Exam 2026 will be held in two shifts. Most theory papers are scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm, but students are advised to check their CISCE ISC admit card for the exact reporting time. Candidates will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper before the exam starts. The board has also directed students to arrive at the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

The first paper, Psychology, will be conducted tomorrow on February 12, 2026.

ISC Admit Card 2026: Key Documents 1.5 Lakh Students Must Carry as Board Exams Begin Tomorrow

Students appearing for the ISC Board Exams 2026 must carry the following essential documents to the examination centre:

Original ISC Class 12 Admit Card 2026: Entry to the exam hall will not be allowed without the admit card.

School Identity Card: Some centres may ask for the school ID for additional verification.

Valid Photo Identity Proof: Carry a government-approved photo ID if instructed by the school or exam centre.

Students are advised to keep these documents safe and carry them on all examination days to avoid any inconvenience.

CISCE Mandatory Guidelines: List of Permitted and Banned Items Inside the ISC Exam Hall

Here is a clear list of permitted and banned items for the ISC examination hall, as per CISCE guidelines:

Permitted Items:

Original ISC Class 12 Admit Card 2026

Transparent pen pouch

Blue or black ballpoint pens

Pencils, eraser, sharpener

Geometry box (only if required for the subject)

Transparent water bottle

Basic stationery as mentioned on the back of the admit card

Banned Items:

Mobile phones, smartwatches, or any electronic gadgets

Calculators (unless specifically allowed for a subject)

Notes, books, chits, or written material

Wallets, handbags, or non-transparent pouches

Bluetooth devices, earbuds, or headphones

Any unauthorised stationery or accessories

Students are advised to follow these instructions strictly to avoid disqualification or disciplinary action during the exam.

