IOCL JE CBT Result 2025 Released At iocl.com, Direct Link To Check Here

IOCL JE CBT Result 2025 OUT: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the results for the 2025 Junior Engineer (JE) and Officer (Grade E0) Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official IOCL website at iocl.com.

The result portal will remain active until 3 January 2026. To access their scores, candidates must enter their login credentials, including Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.

IOCL JE CBT Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official Indian Oil Corporation website at iocl.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Careers section.

Step 3: Open the link related to the IOCL Junior Engineer CBT Result 2025.

Step 4: A new page will appear displaying the result login window.

Step 5: Enter the required login details and click Submit.

Step 6: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result and save it on your device.

Step 8: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

IOCL JE CBT Result 2025: Selection Process

Clearing the CBT is the first step in the recruitment process. Candidates who qualify will move on to the next stages, which include a Group Discussion (GD), Group Task (GT), and a Personal Interview (PI).

The final selection will be based on candidates’ overall performance across all these stages. Shortlisted candidates will also be required to complete document verification and undergo a medical fitness examination before the final appointment.

IOCL JE CBT Exam 2025:

The IOCL Junior Engineer (JE) CBT Exam 2025 was held on 31 December 2025 to fill 381 Junior Engineer (Diploma), Grade E0 posts. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their IOCL JE Result 2025 on the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

This year, Indian Oil Corporation Limited announced 381 vacancies for the Junior Engineer post. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was the first stage of the selection process and has now been completed. Following the conduct of the written examination, IOCL has declared the JE CBT results, allowing candidates to move forward in the recruitment process.

